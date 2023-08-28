Ibiam WayasIbiam Wayas - August 28, 2023
1 mins read

Top crypto tweets of the day – August 28th

Top crypto tweets of the day
Contents hide
1 Bitcoin price prediction by ChatGPT
2 Hong Kong-compliant exchange Hashkey to open trading on MATIC and AVAX
3 Ben Armstrong (BitBoy) allegedly fired from Bitboy Crypto
4 Short-term Bitcoin holders are losing big
5 Miner revenue per terahash nearing fresh all-time lows
6 If the Bitcoin ETF gets approved, the price could reach $185,000, says Tom Lee
7 US gov’t releases 4 million pages of discovery notes after SBF pleads not guilty
8 Balancer protocol may have lost over $2 million in the latest attack
9 The Long-Term Holder cost basis made a new plateau every cycle
10 Oman dabbles into crypto mining
11 Blackrock becomes a majority shareholder in 4 out of the 5 largest bitcoin mining companies

Bitcoin price prediction by ChatGPT

Hong Kong-compliant exchange Hashkey to open trading on MATIC and AVAX

Ben Armstrong (BitBoy) allegedly fired from Bitboy Crypto

Short-term Bitcoin holders are losing big

Miner revenue per terahash nearing fresh all-time lows

If the Bitcoin ETF gets approved, the price could reach $185,000, says Tom Lee

US gov’t releases 4 million pages of discovery notes after SBF pleads not guilty

Balancer protocol may have lost over $2 million in the latest attack

The Long-Term Holder cost basis made a new plateau every cycle

Oman dabbles into crypto mining

Blackrock becomes a majority shareholder in 4 out of the 5 largest bitcoin mining companies

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News