Top 5 DeFi Protocols and Incentives Available on Sui Network for Crypto Investors

2 mins read

TL;DR

  • Sui Network is an  L1 blockchain ecosystem with the ability to support smart contracts and is designed for digital asset ownership. 
  • The Sui network is able to provide a reliable bridge between the complexities of Web3 and Web2 accessibility. 
  • There are many DeFi protocols on the Sui Network that offer a wide range of incentives.

The Sui network is very popular today, making headlines for its implementation of blockchain technology and its innovative ways of handling digital asset ownership. The Sui blockchain network has used parallel transaction execution, allowing it to process transactions faster than the existing Layer 1 blockchain networks.

Sui Network’s capabilities have attracted several DeFi protocols to its ecosystem, making the platform a haven for crypto investors. The existing Decentralized Finance protocols offer users a wide range of incentives, increasing investors’ earning potential. 

OmniBTC DeFi platform

The OmniBTC is an omnichain DeFi protocol that bridges the gap between on-chain liquidity providers. The platform provides a decentralized way for crypto investors to lend and borrow in a completely decentralized ecosystem. 

OmniBTC protocol, through X, announced an exciting update, providing users with up to 41,799 SUI tokens in Mining incentives. The total supply rewards are capped at 33,527 SUI, while the borrow rewards are set to 8,272 SUI tokens. 

By today’s market trading prices, one SUI token is worth $1.34, making the total value of incentives on the OmniBTC DeFi platform worth $56,010.66. 

FlowXFinance DeFi platform

FlowXFinance is a decentralized exchange protocol on the Sui blockchain, created to provide exemplary trading opportunities. It is a one-stop DEX for all decentralized trending services. 

FlowXFinance announced its incentive program on X. The new incentive batch is worth 312,069 SUI, with a current market value of $418,172.46. Investors can earn more SUI tokens with their digital assets on FlowXFinance.

AftermathFi DeFi protocol

Aftermath Finance DeFi protocol on Sui provides an opportunity for investors to provide liquidity to the platform in exchange for handsome rewards. The current incentive program available on Aftermath allows users to stake afLP coins from the available pools into yield farms in order to earn SUI rewards. 

Aftermath Finance has added new rewards to the Afterburner Vaults, with over 561,000 afSUI being released across the top-performing pools. These incentives provide an excellent opportunity to stake and earn sizable rewards on the Sui network.

Mole DeFi platform

The Mole DeFi platform on the Sui network also offers up to 29602 SUI rewards. In order to earn the rewards, investors need to stake in Mole. The program currently holds 25586.68 tokens in the SUI vault, and 4015.54 SUI is the USDC Vault. 

Turbos Finance

You can enhance your  DeFi earning strategy with Turbos. Turbos Finance is offering over 325,000 SUI in rewards to liquidity providers on the Sui network. The incentives program allows DeFI users to accumulate trading fees and secure yield incentives in SUI tokens. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

