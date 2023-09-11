This is going to be a horrible week for Apple – Why?

TL;DR Breakdown

September, with its transition from the carefree warmth of summer to the daunting chill of fall, often ushers in unexpected challenges. Just as the weather turns its back on the optimism of sunnier days, the tech giant Apple finds itself facing its own set of dark clouds as we venture further into the month.

An Unexpected Party-Crasher in Beijing

Apple’s been polishing its image and gearing up for a significant event. With the anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday, there was a palpable energy in the air.

Rumors were buzzing, suggesting Apple was on the verge of eclipsing Samsung, securing its coveted spot as the globe’s premier handset manufacturer. But just as the stage was set, a specter emerged from the East.

China, responsible for a staggering one-fifth of Apple’s revenue, suddenly clamped down on the iPhone’s usage among its government officials. Beijing’s party poopers, it seems, are determined not to let Apple have its day in the sun. What impact this will have on Apple’s foothold in the massive Chinese market remains to be seen.

While Apple’s situation feels unique, it’s essential to understand that it’s not isolated in facing turbulent times. The broader economic landscape is as shaky as a leaf in the wind. The European Central Bank stands on the precipice of a significant decision concerning interest rates.

With Eurozone inflation stubbornly exceeding the ECB’s targets and oil prices adding fuel to the fire, there’s considerable pressure on the financial behemoths. Economic downturn indicators might be the only saving grace, urging a reconsideration on potential rate hikes.

Retail Turbulence

Turning our attention away from tech, even the giants in the clothes retail space, like H&M and Inditex, are holding their breath this week. Earnings reports are due, and the burning question on everyone’s lips is whether these market leaders have been kissed by the late summer sun or scalded by its unforgiving heat. If even the titans can’t shake off the post-vacation melancholy, what hope do smaller retailers hold?

This week also casts a somber tone, reminding the world of its scars. We reflect upon half a century since the Chilean coup, propelling General Augusto Pinochet into power, and a poignant 22 years since the tragic 9/11 attacks on US soil. Each anniversary, in its way, reshapes the conversation of the present.

Spain’s Brewing Storm

Meanwhile, Spain grapples with its political tempest. As Catalonia gears up for its National Day celebrations, Madrid’s politicians are on tenterhooks. The hardline separatist party, Junts, is leveraging its influential position in shaping Spain’s governmental future. Their demands range from amplifying the presence of Catalonia’s regional language to the far more contentious plea for amnesty concerning past independence pushes. Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, must be yearning for a calm amidst the storm, praying for a cool-down in the heated political arena.

In conclusion, while the world watches Apple navigate its tumultuous week, it’s crucial to remember that, in the grand tapestry of global events, everyone has their battles to fight. Whether it’s a tech giant or an entire nation, the week ahead promises to be challenging. Apple’s current predicament is a stark reminder that even the mightiest aren’t immune to adversity.

