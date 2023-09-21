The Open Network (TON) Foundation engages Chainbase and Tencent Cloud for Web3 development and adoption

Description Zug, Switzerland, September 21st, 2023, Chainwire The partnership entails an enterprise node deployment service offered by Chainbase The Open Network (TON) Foundation has partnered with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to simplify blockchain development as the Foundation ushers in the next era of Web3 mass adoption across the Asia-Pacific region. As one of the world’s leading … Read more

Zug, Switzerland, September 21st, 2023, Chainwire

The partnership entails an enterprise node deployment service offered by Chainbase

The Open Network (TON) Foundation has partnered with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to simplify blockchain development as the Foundation ushers in the next era of Web3 mass adoption across the Asia-Pacific region.

As one of the world’s leading cloud providers, Tencent Cloud offers reliable computing resources and optimized network connectivity through its global cloud infrastructure. Tencent Cloud has already successfully supported TON validators and plans to expand its services further to help meet TON’s high compute intensity and network bandwidth needs. Tencent Cloud and TON Foundation are devoted to supporting web applications and bots built within Telegram. For example, Telegram games built on TON can benefit from Tencent Cloud’s enriched gaming solution and reference cases. For all projects built on TON, Tencent Cloud will offer, subject to approval, a dedicated amount of cloud credits and product discounts, made available through the Tencent Cloud Startup Program.

TON Foundation offers an enterprise-ready blockchain system built for large-scale Web3 applications featuring near-instant transaction speeds, highly reliable connectivity, low latency, and low fees. TON Foundation’s support for the launch of Wallet in Telegram, an integral piece of the Web3 ecosystem infrastructure, is a clear demonstration of this. Today, TON is well suited to cultivate growth in emerging markets like the Asia-Pacific region, as developers are able to leverage the tools provided by Tencent Cloud and TON to acquire and onboard users, ensuring a familiar, intuitive, and natural user experience.

Leveraging their extensive experience in data indexing and querying, Chainbase will offer the first data indexing product on TON. This will allow for the free utilization, querying, and analysis of all TON data per developers’ unique use cases. Chainbase’s enterprise node deployment service will deliver low-latency and highly reliable blockchain connectivity for Web3 projects and developers on TON, empowering them to achieve more with less effort.

“We share the goal of making these services available soon via Tencent Cloud,” said Chris, COO of Chainbase. “Soon, we’ll be providing a readily accessible gateway to TON for millions of developers and end users. Through this strategic partnership, Chainbase aims to facilitate frictionless adoption across the thriving APAC blockchain landscape.”

“Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud is the latest milestone in our journey to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology. By joining forces, we can leverage our combined expertise to drive the development of technological solutions built on-chain,” said Justin Hyun, Head of Growth at TON Foundation. “We are committed to working closely together with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to provide developers with the tools that they need to deliver transformative TON-based solutions to industries and users worldwide.”

This partnership aims to simplify blockchain development and elevate user experiences across various industries. Projects interested in learning more about integrations through Chainbase and Tencent Cloud may contact TON Foundation directly via Telegram.

About TON Foundation:

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community’s interests, and supports initiatives aligned with The Open Network’s mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation.

About The Open Network (TON):

The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/.

About Chainbase

Chainbase is an all-in-one data infrastructure for Web3 that allows you to index, transform, and use on-chain data at scale through diverse tools we provide, such as pre-defined APIs, SQL studio, data syncing, subgraph hosting, and more. With an OPEN, FAST, RELIABLE platform, and a suite of seamless developer tools, Chainbase’s ultimate goal is to increase data freedom in the crypto and unleash better data utilization and full data ownership. More than 5,000 developers actively utilize our platform as their data backend and integrate our service into their main workflow. Additionally, we are working with ~10 top-tier public chains as first-tier validators and managing over US $500Mn tokens as a validator node provider. Find out more at: chainbase.com

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. As for Web3, Tencent Cloud is committed to helping builders accelerate the adoption of decentralized technology, with our connections with global Web3 ecosystem players, and our simple, secure tools and cloud infrastructure.

Find out more at: https://www.tencentcloud.com/solutions/web3

TON Foundation

ton@theagencypartnership.com

