  • 3 mins read

The Most Anticipated Metaverse Summit, is Coming in Hot this Summer in Paris

Metaverse Summit Paris 1656842042U4A7oFl2Re

Paris, France, 7th July, 2022, Chainwire

With the world slowly adapting to new advancements in technology and the web as we know it, the Metaverse Summit is bringing together all things metaverse into one space this summer in Paris, hosting an array of entrepreneurs, speakers and exhibitors.

Celebrating Technology and creativity surrounding all things metaverse, the Metaverse Summit will be held over a period of two days in Paris, France on July 16-17th, 2022. The Metaverse Summit will host an array of experiences for metaverse enthusiasts including talks from industry leaders, events, as well as networking and investor spaces, giving the metaverse community an opportunity to open up their doors and grow like never before. Exclusive NFT drops, as well as investment opportunities, will of course be something to look out for during the duration of the event.

During the two-day convention, the Metaverse Summit is expecting over 2000+ attendees, 100+ speakers, 40+ exhibitors, and 10,000+ community members, which is proving the industry to be booming. Some speakers include Sebastian Borget (Co-Founder of The Sandbox),  Liko Subakti (CEO of Project Seed), Sandy Carter (SVP of Unstoppable Domains), Kevin Oranje (CEO of Interverse), Diego Di Tommaso (COO of Over the Reality), Jonathan Brun (CEO of Lighthouse), Ryan Gill (Open Meta DAO), Alan Smithson (Co-Founder of MetaVRse) and many more. The summit will cover a number of pillars within the world of the metaverse, including social and digital identity, Web3 and decentralization, gaming and interactivity, and mixed reality of the virtual world.

“The Metaverse Summit aims to bring together industry leaders and enthusiasts alike in order to cultivate an environment of learning, networking, and growth. We are truly grateful to have the opportunity to host some of the industry’s most talented and experienced leaders, giving them a platform to showcase their knowledge and inspire others to take charge of the industry.” said Yingzi Yuan, Founder of Metaverse Summit. As a veteran of the gaming and blockchain industry, Yingzi has been advocating for technology and innovation in content and creation. By initiating Metaverse Summit, she aims to facilitate the growth of different stakeholders in the industry, to help brands, startups, corporates find their place and strategy regarding metaverse.

In addition to the wide variety of activities hosted within the conference and exhibition, the Metaverse Summit will also include a premium investor lounge and start-up pitch area, where investors will have an opportunity to meet winning projects of the Metaverse Startup Competition, opening up the door for Metaverse related to start-ups and talents to be discovered. The perks of the summit don’t end there. VIP ticket holders will have access to an exclusive party where they can continue to grow their network from the top with the top leaders in the industry.

The list of sponsors for this summit includes a number of industry leaders including the likes of The Sandbox, Project Seed, OVR (Over The Reality), Unstoppable Domains, Interverse, Lighthouse, Blockchain Game Alliance, Synchrony Labs, and many more.

In addition to big names from the industry, media giants including Forbes, Bloomberg, and The Economist, BFM Business, Steel Media, Le Parisien are included in this impressive mix of partners, which is sure to attract an array of stakeholders to the event.

About Metaverse Summit

Metaverse Summit gathers entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts to explore and build the future of Metaverse together. The Metaverse Summit is the highlight of the year surrounding all things metaverse, providing attendees, exhibitors, and community members the opportunity to share, learn and build a positive future for the Metaverse. With the exceptional list of speakers, exhibitors, partners, and sponsors – there is no doubt that The Metaverse Summit will be at the forefront of mass adoption of the industry.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
