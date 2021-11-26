TL;DR Breakdown

Terra price analysis suggests upwards breakout from $44

The closest support level lies at $41.24

LUNA faces resistance at the $44.00 mark.

The Terra price analysis shows that LUNA has observed sharp volatility over the last 24 hours as the rejection at $44 caused it to crash to the $38.00 support level. However, the buyers bounced back from the level recovering to the $42.00 mark as LUNA appears to be making another attempt at the $44.00 resistance.

The broader cryptocurrency market has observed a bearish market sentiment over the last 24-hours as most major cryptocurrencies record positive price movements. Major players include ETH and BTC recording a 10.01 and an 8.28 percent decline respectively.

Terra price analysis: Bulls dominate as the price approaches $44

Technical indicators for LUNA/USDT by Tradingview

Across the technical indicators, the MACD is currently bullish as expressed in the green color of the histogram. However, the indicator shows low momentum as the histogram is small at press time. Furthermore, the indicator has observed four crossovers across the last four days suggesting a lack of a clear direction for the Terra price analysis.

The EMAs are currently trading close to the mean position as Terra records little net movement across November. At press time, the 26-EMA is moving horizontally reflecting the oscillating price action over the past 2 days. On the other hand, the 12-EMA has reacted to the recent price movements reflecting the sudden crash and recovery and currently moves with an upwards slope.

The RSI is currently neutral and trades close to the mean at 52.98 index marks suggesting a slight bullish bias to the price action. At press time, the indicator is moving upwards suggesting an increasing buying activity in the markets. The indicator has remained neutral for a long time suggesting that LUNA has observed little volatility across the mid-term charts.

The Bollinger Bands are currently wide but show and continue to remain wide suggesting a period of high volatility for the Terra price action across the 4-hour price charts. Previously, the bands’ mean line presented a resistance level to the buyers at $41.00 but as LUNA climbed above the mark, the level now provides a support level to the bulls for further upward movements.

Technical analysis for LUNA/USDT

Overall, the 4-hour Terra price analysis issues a sell signal with nine of the 26 major technical indicators showing support to the bears. On the other hand, eight of the indicators support the bulls suggesting that there is significant buying activity occurring in the markets. Meanwhile, the remaining nine indicators sit on the fence and issue no signals at the time of writing.

The 24-hour Terra price analysis shares this sentiment and issues a sell signal with 10 indicators suggesting an upwards price movement against six indicators suggesting a downwards price movement. The analysis reaffirms the bearish dominance in the markets, the mid-term charts but suggests that the trend might be changing across the short-term as more technicals turn bullish.

What to expect from the Terra price analysis?

4-hour price chart by Tradingview

The Terra price analysis shows that LUNA is currently stuck on a fragile balance of momentum towards either side as the price action observes sharp movement between $44 and the $38.00 mark over the last three days with no breakout in either direction. However, the high volatility shows that the buyers are active and not speculating suggesting that a rally may be initiated at any time.

Currently, traders should expect the Terra price analysis to move upwards to challenge the $44.00 mark as the buyers continue to gather momentum. This suggestion is supported by the short-term technical indicators and while the mid-term technical analyses show support to the bears, the technicals are slowly starting to lean towards the bulls increasing the possibility of an upwards breakout to the $45.00 mark.