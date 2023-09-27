Tecpetrol pioneers gas-driven crypto mining in Argentine Patagonia

TLDR Tecpetrol plans to launch its first gas-powered crypto mining facility in Argentine Patagonia by mid-fall.

The project aims to utilize otherwise discarded gas, merging eco-awareness with profit motives.

Tecpetrol CEO Ricardo Markous emphasizes the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Buenos Aires-based oil firm Tecpetrol has rolled out an innovative solution. By mid-fall, the company will launch its first gas-driven crypto mining facility in the Los Toldos 2 Este region, located north of Vaca Muerta in Argentine Patagonia. This endeavor stems from a dual motivation, advancing their crude oil production while capitalizing on otherwise discarded gas.

Ricardo Markous, Tecpetrol’s CEO, underscored the company’s eco-awareness. “Rather than releasing the gas into the environment, we’ve chosen to embark on cryptocurrency mining operations,” he stated. Consequently, this move paints a picture of an energy sector eager to adapt and change.

However, Tecpetrol isn’t diving into these waters alone. They’ve joined forces with a seasoned firm from the United States to ensure the project’s success. Besides fostering an efficient use of resources, this partnership aims to carve out additional revenue streams for Tecpetrol.

Cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin mining, has been spotlighted for its heavy power consumption. It revolves around using potent computers to unravel intricate mathematical conundrums. Significantly, these processes require large chunks of electricity.

Yet, the environmental narrative surrounding crypto mining might be shifting. A study by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) introduced an enlightening perspective. According to the IRM, if the global community tapped into wasted methane emissions for Bitcoin mining, we could witness an 8% slash in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This process converts the menacing methane into a far less damaging CO2.

Additionally, with firms like Tecpetrol stepping in, there’s a glimmer of hope for an industry often tagged as an energy guzzler. The future of crypto mining could be reshaped by harnessing waste and redirecting it into profitable avenues.