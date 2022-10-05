Swiss data and analytics service Nuant prepares for the Q4 launch of the first unified platform for digital asset data, analytics & portfolio intelligence

Zug, Switzerland, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire

Swiss-based digital asset data and analytics Fintech, Nuant, is launching a platform that solves a critical industry-wide portfolio management problem for institutional funds invested in digital assets: namely data fragmentation from exchange accounts, on-chain wallets, custodial wallets, on-chain data and market data by providing a single unified hub to manage, monitor and make accurate data-driven investment decisions for digital asset portfolios. For the first time, funds will now have access to accurate on-chain and market data, metrics, analytics and compliance tools for all current holdings as well as potential new assets into a portfolio, in one place, in real-time.

The new service, which is targeted at digital asset portfolio managers, analysts, researchers and data scientists, will provide a single dashboard and tools for portfolio management, analytics, research, and compliance. Through seamless integration of cryptocurrency wallets, custody solutions and exchange accounts married to integrated on-chain and market data, Nuant will allow users to gain a comprehensive overview of their entire digital asset portfolio, regardless of where assets are managed and stored.

Founded in the Swiss Crypto Valley in March 2021 by a leadership team that spans the finance, technology, digital asset, and quantitative research sectors, Nuant has developed a number of proprietary capabilities specifically tailored to digital asset portfolio analytics. These include its own on-chain data and insights service, providing curated insights for decision support, as well as a data query engine to rapidly interrogate and analyze on-chain data in addition to dedicated tools to examine specific wallets or tokens for compliance or risk management purposes.

In addition, Nuant has developed its own domain-specific language, Nuant Query Language (NQL), which significantly reduces the time and code needed to execute custom queries and calls, allowing clients to rapidly build, prototype, backtest, stress test, and deploy their own proprietary analytics and strategies to find that desired alpha. These proprietary technologies along with Nuant’s own on-chain data service are combined with off-chain market data from leading providers to offer 360-degree visibility of the digital asset market.

“Successful investment management starts with accurately understanding the market, its risks and opportunities, which is where accurate data and intelligence play a crucial role. And unlike the traditional markets, the digital asset market has some very unique characteristics that require a very specialized lens to fully understand them. For example, the vast amount of data that is required to generate actionable alpha is very challenging to extract, process and leverage”, Nuant’s co-founder & CEO Rachid Ajaja explained. “Nuant offers the complete range of data, metrics, analytics, insights, and applications truly needed to identify risks and market opportunities”.

Nuant’s Chief Revenue Officer Stuart Petersen added: “For far too long, institutional professionals in the cryptocurrency space have been forced to rely on a patchwork of disparate platforms, data services, self-managed connectivity to their accounts and wallets, their own Excel sheets, formulas and analytics to gain even the most basic understanding of the market value of a portfolio. Most funds have not even begun to think about the additional data, analytics and tools required to actively manage portfolios and gain those valuable insights that highlight risk and uncover opportunities in an operationally robust and cost-efficient manner. Nuant offers that unified platform to assess the risk and performance of all existing holdings, and gain real-time actionable intelligence to drive future decisions.”

Nuant expects to onboard the first customers onto its SaaS platform towards the end of 2022.

Nuant is an integrated platform for portfolio management, analytics, and due diligence of crypto assets. Through seamless integration with cryptocurrency wallets, custody solutions, and exchange accounts, Nuant provides portfolio managers, researchers and analysts a comprehensive overview of their entire portfolio in one place, in real-time. A clean and intuitive UI provides access to a wide range of customizable metrics, analytics and charts derived from both on-chain and market sources. In addition, Nuant greatly simplifies the process and client experience of making custom queries as well as building, backtesting and deploying custom analytics through its proprietary querying & scripting language.

