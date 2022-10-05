Hollywood star Scott Eastwood has announced that he is teaming up with Pastel Network to give out free NFTs to traders in the market. An interview with the famous actor mentioned the giveaway while noting that he was still skeptical about the crypto sector. In his statement, Eastwood mentioned that he has been cautious about the crypto sector due to the many ways traders can quickly lose their funds and assets to scammers.

The Hollywood star is still skeptical about the crypto sector

The Hollywood star has starred in several blockbuster movies over the last few years, with Suicide Squad and Pacific Rim a few popular ones. He mentioned that he was not convinced enough to make a play in the crypto market. However, he said that he is working on trying to understand the market better as he now knows his footing around the NFT sector.



More than anything in the crypto market, NFTs have caused so many controversies among traders and artists across the sector. Although most famous music and movie stars have adopted some of them, they still didn’t come without public backlash. However, The Hollywood star mentioned that he is now convinced about the market and will team up with the network to launch his personal arts.

Users need to complete the Eastwood challenge to win

Asides from acting, Eastwood is presently one of the significant stockholders at an American beer company, MadeHere. The movie star noted that over the next three months, he would release three NFTs. The first NFT will be a pop culture digital art of Eastwood. The artist is the renowned Paul Gerben who has worked with many famous figures entering the NFT sector from the movie and music scene. The NFT will see the star actor take on many forms of comic legends, such as The Flash, Wolverine, and others.



In his statement, the Hollywood star said that the lucky user who wins the NFT would be opened to benefits like a signed item from the movie star and an invitation to the premiere of his new movie. The winners of the second NFT will also be open to winning the same price but with the addition of a payment to any charity for veterans. In order to win, individuals need to chug a beer and describe their best charity without burping on TikTok. Once they do this, Pastel will make a sizable donation to the charity. However, if a user burps before the end of the description, the entry will count as a loss.