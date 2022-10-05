logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Filecoin price analysis: FIL price stumbles at $5.52 due to a bearish takeover

Filecoin price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Filecoin price analysis shows a downtrend
  • Support for FIL prices is present at $5.50
  • Filecoin prices are facing resistance at $5.64
image 48
Cryptocurrencies price heat map: Coin360

The latest Filecoin price analysis confirms the bearish trend for today, as the selling activity has intensified. The price function is headed downwards at the moment marking a drop in cryptocurrency’s value, as it is now settling at a $5.52 low. Although the bulls were leading the market in the previous day, the current market trend is supporting the bears. Further downfall in FIL/USD value can be expected in the upcoming hours.

FIL/USD 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency value slips back to a $5.52 margin

The one-day Filecoin price analysis predicts a bearish trend for the market as a sudden drop in price was observed today. Although the bulls were progressing quite swiftly in the previous week, the trends are shifting in favor of the sellers. The coin value has been reduced to $5.52, losing around 0.75 percent value overnight due to the latest bearish shock. The moving average (MA) value is still far below the price level, which is standing at $5.53.

image 46
FIL/USD on a 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are slowly contracting, which means that a further downturn in price is quite expectant. The upper value of the Bollinger Bands Indicator is now $5.64, whereas the lower value is now $5.50, representing high volatility for FIL. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) graph shows a bearish curve as well, as the score has downgraded to an index of 45.62, but this still is an acceptably good score.

Filecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Filecoin price analysis shows that the value has undergone a decline in the past four hours, as the price has covered a downward movement. The four-hour price chart shows a red candlestick occupying the leading position, and the price has been lowered to a $5.52 low. The selling activity will likely intensify further as the bearish pressure is heightening up. As mentioned in the four-hour price chart, the moving average value is at a $5.53 high above the price level.

image 47
FIL/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

Due to the latest downturn, the Bollinger bands average is now touching the $5.51 mark. The upper end of the Bollinger bands indicator is at $5.64, and its lower end is at $5.50. The RSI graph shows a downward curve, and after falling from the overbought region, the indicator is settling at index 47.95, in the neutral range.

Filecoin price analysis conclusion

Filecoin price analysis shows a bearish, and a further decline is expected in the market. The bulls had attempted to push prices higher but failed as the market found support at the $5.50 level. Prices are currently facing resistance at the $5.64 level, and if prices can break above this level, it would be a bullish sign for the market. However, if prices fail to break out of the descending channel pattern, it would be a bearish sign as prices could fall back to the $5.50 level.

[wp-faq-schema title="FAQs" accordion=1]
John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Filecoin price analysis: FIL price stumbles at $5.52 due to a bearish takeover
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Swiss data and analytics service Nuant prepares for the Q4 launch of the first unified platform for digital asset data, analytics & portfolio intelligence
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Hollywood star teams up with a crypto firm to give out free NFTs
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Earn Interest On Your Crypto Through Crypto Lending
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now and Best Crypto for the Future
05 October, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Hollywood star teams up with a crypto firm to give out free NFTs
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
BUSD turns 3. Here's a recap on how it all happened
05 October, 2022
3 mins read
What’s next for LUNC after Binance burns $1.8M in tokens?
04 October, 2022
3 mins read
Tron's Justin Sun plan for Credit Suisse goes viral
04 October, 2022
3 mins read
Access point nodes: How can they be of service?
03 October, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us