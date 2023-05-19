Swaprum rug pull: $3 million lost as investors reel from shocking DeFi scam

TL;DR Breakdown

In a shocking turn of events, the decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Swaprum has become the latest victim of a ruthless rug pull, resulting in a staggering loss of approximately $3 million worth of funds. The project’s native token, SAPR, has plummeted by an alarming 100%, leaving investors in despair.

The scam unfolding on the Arbitrum network has left Swaprum’s community in disarray. Adding to the turmoil, the perpetrators swiftly deleted all social media accounts and groups associated with the project, leaving investors with limited avenues for recourse or information.

According to cybersecurity firm PeckShieldAlert, the scammers successfully bridged approximately 1,628 Ethereum (ETH) from Arbitrum to the Ethereum mainnet, facilitating the movement of funds across different blockchains. To obfuscate their tracks, they laundered 1,620 ETH through the privacy-focused protocol Tornado Cash.

The rug pull has sent shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency community, underscoring the persistent challenges investors face in decentralized finance (DeFi). While the DeFi space has seen significant growth and innovation, the absence of stringent regulations and centralized oversight has left it vulnerable to such malicious actors.

Investors who fell victim to the Swaprum rug pull are now grappling with substantial financial losses. With no clear roadmap for recovery, affected individuals face the unfortunate reality that their investments may have been irretrievably lost.

Swaprum’s smart contract was found to have a concealed backdoor functionality by security analysts at Beosin. In their discovery, Beosin stated, “The deployer of Swaprum utilized the add() backdoor function to misappropriate LP tokens staked by users and subsequently liquidated the pool to generate profits.” This malicious maneuver provided the culprits with unrestricted control over the assets.

The broader cryptocurrency community now faces the challenge of tackling such incidents and working towards strengthening security measures in the DeFi landscape. Regulators and industry participants must collaborate to establish standards and frameworks that protect investors and foster trust in this rapidly evolving sector.