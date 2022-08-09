Survey: market downturn doesn’t affect customer confidence in CoinLoan

August 9, 2022, Tallinn: As a result of CoinLoan’s survey of its entire customer base, the company has found that, despite recent market challenges, its customers continue to be satisfied with CoinLoan and optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. The CoinLoan customers were surveyed regarding their satisfaction with the company’s lending, interest account, security, and customer support services.

CoinLoan found the following facts based on the data collected:

CoinLoan’s lending system has a 74% satisfaction rate.

Customer satisfaction with interest accounts is 83%.

CoinLoan’s security standards are rated 92% satisfactory.

There is a 78% satisfaction rate with CoinLoan’s customer support.

Besides CoinLoan’s instant loan processing, respondents appreciated the ability to repay loans with a variety of assets.

Despite the current downturn in the market, CoinLoan is still trusted by its clients based on their extensive positive feedback.

In a statement, Alex Faliushin, CEO of CoinLoan, said: “We are always looking for ways in which we can improve the user experience of our customers, and these survey results are a fantastic indication that our hard work is paying off. Even as this industry suffers some growing pains, CoinLoan stands as an example of what sustainable growth in the right direction can look like.”

It is vital that crypto companies do everything in their power to maintain customer trust as the crypto sector evolves and develops. Taking its already high-security standards even further, CoinLoan recently partnered with Elliptic, a global leader in cryptoasset risk management, and cybersecurity firm Blaze Information Security.

By investing in partnerships like these, CoinLoan proves its dedication to customers. With its continuous product development and expansion, CoinLoan strives to meet and exceed their needs.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan is an EU-licensed crypto business that started as a project in 2017. Its platform offers Instant Loans against cryptoassets, Interest Account in crypto, and Crypto Exchange. These services are rendered both to individuals and corporate entities with the exceptions as required by the applicable laws. We provide our clients with the highest security standards and insurance on assets, allowing both corporate and private customers to benefit from the highest levels of protection.

Its highly-competitive loan and APY rates, transparent pricing, and 24/7 human customer support service have resulted in high customer retention and satisfaction. CoinLoan’s platform allows swapping and managing a comprehensive and growing range of cryptocurrencies, including its native token and fiat currencies.

The company is focused on continuous innovation through state-of-the-art technology and partnerships, bringing customers constant improvements and possibilities within the crypto world.

For more information, please visit us at https://coinloan.io/.