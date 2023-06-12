Sturdy Finance DeFi protocol losses $800,000 in exploit as security firms investigate

TL;DR Breakdown

Sturdy Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has suffered an exploit resulting in the loss of 442 Ether (ETH), equivalent to nearly $800,000. The attack targeted a faulty price oracle, allowing the hacker to drain funds from the protocol. Sturdy Finance has temporarily paused its markets and assured users that no additional funds are at risk. The incident is currently under investigation, and further details are expected to be revealed.

We are aware of the reported exploit of the Sturdy protocol. All markets have been paused; no additional funds are at risk and no user actions are required at this time.



We will be sharing more information as soon as we have it. — Sturdy 🧱 (@SturdyFinance) June 12, 2023

Insights from blockchain security firms

Blockchain security firms, including Peckshield, 0xScope, and BlockSec, shed light on the attacker’s exploit and techniques. Peckshield initially identified the vulnerability related to a defective price oracle used to compute the asset price. Subsequently, the hacker transferred the stolen funds to Tornado Cash, a crypto-mixing protocol, and the Change Now exchange.

Further analysis by 0xScope confirmed the role of the faulty price oracle in the exploit. Meanwhile, BlockSec highlighted that the attack exhibited signs of a “typical Balancer’s read-only reentrancy” attack. The attacker borrowed over 100,000 staked Ethereum from Aave through a flash loan and then exploited a liquidity pool managed by Sturdy Finance’s team on the Balancer.

