TL;DR Breakdown

The latest Stellar price analysis chart shows an increase in price.

Price on its way to recovery above $0.33.

Strong support is available at $0.315.

The Stellar price analysis is indicating that the XMR/USD value is on the rise again. The recovery has been considerable as the price has improved up to $0.33 today.

The short-term trending line is moving upwards, as the past few hours have seen several successful attempts from the bulls. The past week had undergone a major loss as well, after which the bulls took charge once again to make up for the losses.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart: High hopes for XLM as bulls retrieve $0.33 position again

The 1-day XLM/USD analysis is indicating that a rise in the price has taken place today which has increased its value up to $0.33. This has been unexpected as the past few days have been extremely crucial for the XMR price value.

Today the price has undergone significant recovery as the bulls are regaining strength. The 1-day price chart is showing the moving average (MA) value at $0.36 and the Bollinger bands average at $0.36.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The SMA 20 curve is rising high as well as there has been an increase in the price today. Meanwhile, the Bollinger bands are showing the exact values; the upper band is at the $0.403 value while the lower band is at the $0.302 value.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has improved as well as it is now on the way to climb above its current position i.e. 46.42.

Stellar price analysis: Bulls gather sufficient momentum to sail past $0.33 resistance

The 4-hours Stellar price analysis is indicating that the XMR value has undergone considerable improvement in the last four hours. The price levels are going high day by day and now they have reached the $0.33 position.

The moving average is at $0.32 and is standing at a lower position because of the recent bullish uptrends. The volatility is on the decreasing side, which might be a positive indication for cryptocurrency’s future.

XLM/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The average of Bollinger bands is maintained at $0.33 currently while their upper value is at $0.34 and the lower value is at $0.315. The RSI curve is showing some upward movement but is hovering almost straight, showing a score of 45.22.

XLM/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The stellar price analysis further shows that the past week has been highly unsupportive towards the bulls, the technical indicators chart is giving out a bearish signal. There are 13 indicators at the selling level, nine at the neutral level whereas only four indicators are present at the buying level.

The moving averages indicator is giving out a strong selling signal as well because of frequently occurring downtrends. There are eleven indicators at the selling position, one at the neutral position, and only three indicators are present at the buying position.

The competition has been overpowering for both sides, which is why the Oscillators are going neutral. There are eight oscillators present at the neutral point, two at the selling point leaving only one oscillator at the buying point.

Stellar price analysis conclusion

The 1-day and 4-hours Stellar price analysis prove that the bulls are making efforts to go back to their former height. The ongoing fluctuations have resulted in the bulls at the lead, as the price has increased today to $0.33.

The trending line is supportive for the bulls and there is a strong possibility that it will continue traveling in the upwards direction. The support at $0.315 is quite strong and is giving an edge to the bulls.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.