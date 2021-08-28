TL;DR Breakdown

Stellar Lumens price analysis is slightly bearish on the 24-hour

XML/USD has been trading with an intraday range of $0.3499 – 0.3609

The MACD histogram indicates short red bars

Stellar Lumens price analysis is slightly bearish on the 24-hour session after undergoing a 1.54 percent retracement overnight. The bulls attempted to overturn a descending channel during the final hours of yesterday’s session before finding rejection at the $0.3602 mark. Therefore, the coin opened the daily chart at an intraday high of $0.3600 but got pulled back into the $0.3555 zone a few minutes later. The market could go any side from here, but our indicators suggest we anticipate losses in the next 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market is trading along a bullish trendline as we enter the weekend. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano(ADA) hae increased by 3.72, 4.12, and 10.69 percent. Solana and Cardano are the best gainers in the last 24 hours.

Stellar Lumens price analysis in the last 24 hours: XML/USD struggles to beat $0.3600

According to this Stellar Lumens price analysis, XML/USD has been trading with an intraday range of $0.3499 – 0.3609. The moderate range suggests that volatility is evenly distributed across the 24-hour chart. On the other hand, Stellar Lumen’s total trading olume saw a 3.5 percent plummet since yesterday to a sum of $608 million. Meanwhile, Stellar Lumens’ market capitalization is 2.8 percent up in the last 24 hours to a total of $8.2 billion. Coin Market Cap ranks the coin at number #22.

XML/USD 4-hour chart: Will XML rally?

On this 4-hour Stellar Lumens price analysis chart, the XML/USD pair has dropped to the $0.3501 mark, and the bears are attempting to exert a pullback pressure. A supply zone is taking shape around this area and could be attributed to take-profit traders.

The MACD histogram on our daily Stellar Lumens price analysis indicates short red bars that suggest the short-term momentum could be on the side of the bears. Green bars were only seen on the chart a few hours ago when the price was trading at $0.3550. Here the bulls were attempting to neutralize selling pressure and retest the daily high. Meanwhile, the bullish strength was unable to counter the attack, and the price reverted to a bearish trend.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is leaning against 37 and seems to be sinking further into the oversold region. This shows the bears are in control and have a high probability of setting lower highs in the next 24 hours.

Stellar Lumens Price Analysis: Conclusion

Stellar Lumens price analysis is trading within a bearish trend line which could continue into the next 24 hours. Sellers are high between $0.3550 – $0.3609. More buyers need to enter the market in order to sustain a solid ascending channel. As you wait for a change in price action across the XML/USD chart, read some of our articles on NFTs and Decentralization.