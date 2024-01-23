Spot Bitcoin ETF addresses uncovered by Arkham Intelligence

In a significant development for transparency in the cryptocurrency market, blockchain research firm Arkham Intelligence has identified on-chain addresses associated with several major Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. This breakthrough, shared on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) on January 22, reveals the on-chain locations of four prominent Bitcoin ETFs, including those managed by BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton.

Details of the Bitcoin holdings

The data released by Arkham Intelligence sheds light on the BTC holdings of these ETFs. According to the research, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) currently possesses approximately 33,430 BTC, valued at around $1.3 billion. This information aligns with the public data disclosed on BlackRock’s website, affirming the accuracy of Arkham’s findings.

In September 2023, Arkham claimed to have identified the addresses of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which was recently converted into a spot Bitcoin ETF following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval on January 10, 2024. GBTC is notable for being the largest spot Bitcoin ETF, with holdings of 558,280 BTC, equivalent to nearly $29 billion.

The discovery by Arkham is a part of ongoing efforts to identify the on-chain addresses of all spot Bitcoin ETFs operating in the United States. This list includes ETFs managed by ARK Invest and 21Shares, Invesco and Galaxy, VanEck, Valkyrie, and WisdomTree, whose addresses are yet to be uncovered.

The debate over transparency and security

The revelation of on-chain addresses of Bitcoin ETFs is a topic of significant debate within the cryptocurrency community. Many advocates argue that disclosing such information is crucial for ensuring the safety of the underlying Bitcoin assets. They believe that publishing these addresses would bolster the transparency and trustworthiness of these financial products.

However, there are concerns about the potential security risks associated with such disclosures. In November 2022, Grayscale refused to reveal its on-chain wallet details, citing security issues. Ophelia Snyder, co-founder of 21.co and 21Shares, emphasized the need for caution. In a recent interview, Snyder pointed out that revealing wallet addresses could lead to unintended consequences, particularly regarding trading infrastructure and security.

This development highlights a growing trend in the cryptocurrency industry towards greater transparency and accountability. While the disclosure of on-chain addresses is a step forward for investor assurance, it also brings to the forefront the delicate balance between transparency and security in the digital asset space. As the market matures, these discussions will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory and operational landscape of cryptocurrency investments.

Arkham’s identification of the on-chain addresses of these prominent Bitcoin ETFs marks a noteworthy moment in the journey toward greater transparency in the cryptocurrency world. The findings by Arkham Intelligence provide valuable insights for investors and regulators and ignite a broader conversation about the best practices in the management and disclosure of digital asset holdings. As the industry evolves, resolving these debates will be crucial in determining the future of cryptocurrency investment and regulation.