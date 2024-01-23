Tornado Cash founder appeals for financial support ahead of criminal trial in the US

In a plea for financial assistance, Roman Storm, one of the founders of the crypto mixer Tornado Cash (TORN), is facing a daunting legal battle in the United States. Storm, who was arrested last year and charged by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) with alleged money laundering of $1 billion in criminal proceeds, is now seeking donations to support his legal defense. His arrest and the subsequent trial have raised significant questions about the future of digital assets.

Arrest and legal defense appeal

Roman Storm, a passionate software developer and co-founder of Tornado Cash, an open-source non-custodial privacy protocol built on the Ethereum network, finds himself in dire straits. Despite his ongoing cooperation with U.S. authorities, Storm’s life took a dramatic turn when heavily armed FBI agents raided his home at dawn, leading to his arrest, all in front of his three-year-old daughter.

In a video plea posted on the social media platform X, Storm appealed to the crypto community and privacy advocates for support. He emphasized the importance of his trial, not only for his family’s sake but also for the future of software developers and financial privacy. Storm stated, “Folks, I need your help. Whether you’re a passionate developer like me involved with web3 or simply care about software and privacy, this legal battle will affect you.”

Significant implications for digital assets

The outcome of Roman Storm’s trial could have far-reaching consequences for the cryptocurrency world and the concept of financial privacy. Tornado Cash, the project he co-founded, was sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2022, citing national security concerns. Storm’s arrest and subsequent legal battle have intensified the scrutiny surrounding crypto mixers and their potential use in money laundering and illicit activities.

To aid in his legal defense, JusticeDAO (decentralized autonomous organization) has established multiple options for donations. Storm urged individuals to contribute, highlighting that every contribution counts in this critical moment. He emphasized the broader implications of his case, stating that it would set a major precedent for years to come.

Tornado Cash, the Ethereum-based coin mixing system co-founded by Storm, has faced legal challenges beyond his arrest. Last year, Roman Semenov, another Tornado Cash founder, was charged by the DOJ with conspiracy to assist the North Korean hacking group Lazarus in money laundering activities. Also, in August 2022, a third co-founder of Tornado Cash, Alexey Pertsev, was arrested on money laundering charges in the Netherlands.