Loading...

South Korean Won surpasses USD in crypto trading volume

1 mins read
Korean

Contents
1. Zero-fee policies impact
2. Korean anticipated regulatory developments
Share link:

TL;DR

  • South Korean won (KRW) takes the lead over the US dollar (USD) in the collection of global trade volume for the first quarter.
  • Won accounted for more than $456B of traded volume.
  • The most recent bullish propel the rivalry among payment service providers in South Korea.

The South Korean Won (KRW) became the most traded fiat currency against cryptocurrencies worldwide during the first quarter of 2024.

Zero-fee policies impact

According to recent research by Kaiko, with a trading volume worth more than $456 billion, the Won was the dominant currency on centralized crypto exchanges, overshadowing the $455 billion in U.S. dollar volume. 

The research company attributes the rising domination of the Won to the “fee war” among Korean crypto exchanges. Upbit, the major crypto exchange in the region, has taken over an 82% of the Korean crypto market since 2021.

“The improving macroeconomic environment and fierce competition among Korean exchanges has boosted trade volume on Korean markets which hit its highest level in more than two years in early March. In Q1 2024, the South Korean Won surpassed the US Dollar in terms of cumulative trade volume.”

Nevertheless, the more recent bull run spurred greater competition among competing exchanges, with both Bithumb and Korbit Exchange launching zero-fee campaigns in late 2023.

Even though Korbit’s market share was under 1 percent, Bithumb’s share tripled within several months after the zero-fee policy trading had been implemented in October 2023. 

Korean anticipated regulatory developments 

However, the research firm noted that volumes for the Korean Won fell in early April, expecting a significant rebound when spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were approved in Hong Kong. The financial regulator in Hong Kong has allegedly given the go-ahead for three spot Bitcoin ETFs, which are anticipated to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange soon.

Cumulative trading volume source: Kaiko

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Hong Kong
#News
2 mins read

OSL announces potential April debut for Hong Kong Bitcoin ETFs

United States
#Industry News
2 mins read

United States prosecutors charges man for illegal cryptojacking operation

Famous Composer Hans Zimmer Creates Anthem for Justin Sun's TRON
#Industry News
2 mins read

Famous Composer Hans Zimmer Creates Anthem for Justin Sun’s TRON

Bloomberg
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bloomberg analyst makes shocking prediction about Hong Kong’s ETFs

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan