The Solana team developers developed a new algorithm, beta update v1.17.31, on April 12 to deal with persistent network congestion. The testing results, which will be available in the next three days, are an honest recommendation for all the mainnet beta validators.

New updates and patches to the current network traffic are designed to counter the recent Solana blockchain network traffic problems that resulted in highly frequent transaction failures. The key improvements in this modification are to handle the network performance load in a better way and improve the whole system’s performance.

The technical update includes some modifications, such as the invention of packets for staked and non-staked ones, Quic games being played with smaller that may save all the allocations per packet, and a new filter banking that will help promote stage forwarding. These amendments will reserve the system from packet processing and focus on network traffic organization as a priority. Furthermore, tuning the stream quality of service by patenting low-stakes as non-secured and default-staked clients in the LocalCluster will help stabilize the network.

The exact guide on how to manage network delinquency with the validator’s information accompanies the soft fork. Delinquency, particularly expressed as the percentage of offline validators, is among the very important factors for the whole network’s health.

Considering the advice of the developers, it is suggested that only if the network witnesses less than a 5% delinquent stake should the update be applied. The method guarantees that the majority of machines are already functioning, so migrating fast ensures the process is as smooth as possible and prevents inconveniences along the way.

Anza, a DApp on the Solana blockchain, explained why this limit is important, indicating that the observation of this threshold during updates is the key to stable network operations. Thus, maintaining a high level of active participation will avoid transitions caused by old networks that may not be suitable for the new and subsequent system updates without causing any additional congestion.

Austin Federa discusses Solana’s scaling efforts

With the rapid increase in the demand for block space on the network, the Solana Foundation has learned that the adoption of buildup is a must. Austin Federa, from Solana Foundation, where he manages the strategy department, says that developers have been able to enhance the development and testing of features that can hold the network activity as it has been increasing rapidly. This thick involves a pack of patches developed to logically increase the network potential in terms of scaling the number of transactions and data.

To sum up, the developers mentioned tremendous plans for future updates as well. The upcoming update 1.18, which will include new improvements to deal with network trouble, is just one example.

This approach is reactionary, and it shows that Solana is continually examining ways to improve user experience and build the robustness of the network architecture so that it can support and deal with the growing usage and continuous increase in the popularity of tokenized memes, which have triggered numerous resource-tying incidents.