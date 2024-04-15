Loading...

Nairobi West Hospital Introduces Cutting-Edge AI Technology in Cancer Diagnosis

2 mins read
Nairobi West Hospital

Contents
1. Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnosis
2. High technology penetration average
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Nairobi West Hospital introduced Kenya’s first AI-powered PET scan, boosting cancer diagnosis accuracy and accessibility.
  • Patients previously had to travel abroad for PET scans, but now Nairobi West Hospital offers affordable options, including NHIF coverage.
  • Dr. Solomon Mutua highlights this technology’s revolutionary impact, signaling a new era in cancer diagnosis and treatment in Kenya.

Prof. Solomon Mutua, the Oncologist in the Nairobi West Hospital, which is known as one of the leading medical facilities in Kenya, brought this to the fact that the hospital carried the first-ever AI-enabled digital (PET) scan in the country by adopting the AI (artificial intelligence).

Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnosis

The medical innovativeness of Nairobi West Hospital, which was quickly becoming the talk of the medical world, eventually became the envy of all the hospitals and medical centers in the city. Their brilliant brainchild cancer diagnosing and detecting the machine got them international acknowledgment and the best individual area. 

Positron emission computed tomography (PET scan) is a test that thoroughly scans full body tissue before diagnosing any condition that might leave a mark on the body. Another remarkable achievement is the fast diagnosis of the patients in their housing, which was done in the hospital by an AI agent that recovered better hospital performance thanks to machine intelligence.

We got the novelty of the wave functions to be veiled by colorful and radioactive supportive objects. The tracer is a stable isotope containing a non-toxic substance and is unchangeable under any condition. PET scans are still considered an indispensable part of imaging procedures done on internal organs, and their main advantage is why the body overruns with a dye only after which the procedure can be done This is the birthing of the image as it is where this line of inquiry on the body parts falls in the shadow of the positron emission tomography effect. Therefore, it is possible to detect cancer activity.

Nonetheless, this does not imply that the new technology introduced by Nairobi West Hospital is a sure way for the health of the patients in Kenya to improve; the people who are unwell and have no one around them are the major matters of concern. By contrast, nowadays, when these tests are no longer local, patients cannot afford to go overseas because of the cost of traveling. 

Nairobi West Hospital (NWH) pioneered AI-based pet scans, which are highly effective, low-cost, and reliable. It is also the latest diagnostic tool, implying that the 65,000 KES I will spend will go into a new instrument.

The patient gets money back from the hospital in addition to other payments, such as attending the emergency, visiting the maternal clinic, and much more, modernized as NHIF payments. However, the Judge informs the Appellant to understand that every male Kenyan has the equal right as a citizen to be covered by the NHIF. Nairobi West Hospital readies for a PET scan for the girl with the NHIF, which is the national health security.

High technology penetration average

Mr. Mutua added that “peeking into PET scan with new technology and AI is one of Kanotte’s invention points for a book about cancer diagnosis.” Kanotte included the advanced instrument as a symbol of the new book.

By putting a foot forward in providing top-notch healthcare services by utilizing advanced medical technologies, Nairobi West Hospital guarantees that it is reprogramming the status quo in medicine since it provides the locals with better avenues of medicine.

As they compare the expense with National Cervical Cancer’s and express willingness to be part of this fight to rid the country of the disease, the hospital shows the same attitude of being implicated in banning the disease countrywide.

This article originally appeared on the Nation.Africa

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
G42
#AI
3 mins read

Unified Vision: G42 and Microsoft Forge Path for Global AI Innovation

Neutron Detector
#Innovators
2 mins read

Isle of Wight Tech firm won Award for Its Neutron Detector and AI trump Celebrates it  

Large Language Models
#Innovators
2 mins read

Unveiling Lesser-Known Strategies for Deploying Large Language Models on Cloud Platforms

Generative AI
#Innovators
3 mins read

The Dawn of AI in Banking: Revolutionizing Financial Services with Generative AI

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan