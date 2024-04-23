SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain

San Francisco, CA, United States, April 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

SKALE, having surpassed 300 million total transactions in January and maintaining over 30 million transactions monthly, offers projects a platform free from the usual impediments found on other blockchain networks, such as minting fees or gas costs.

SKALE Network, a gas-less EVM-compatible blockchain designed for secure Ethereum scaling, attained groundbreaking gas savings, unique wallet activations, and transaction processing achievements during the first quarter of 2024. With notable performances, strategic partnerships, and unmatched user growth across twenty AppChains, SKALE has solidified its role as a key scaling solution for verticals like gaming and AI.

The growth of SKALE would not have been possible without the over 70 projects and integrations in Q1. SKALE technology was adopted across blockchain projects in nearly all sectors and featured prominent names like ChainGPT, TCG, Dmail, NFT Arcade, and more. SKALE’s ability to process millions of transactions for zero gas fees has paved the way for adoption by First-Person Shooter games like RageAffect, metaverse RPGs games like World of Dypians, Music platforms like Hitmakr, plus messaging and data apps.

“We are thrilled to see the growth and adoption of SKALE during the first quarter of 2024 and it’s exciting to see how SKALE Network is positively affecting users and projects worldwide,” said Jack O’Holleran, Co-Founder and CEO of SKALE Labs. “In March alone, SKALE saved almost $2B in gas, enabling users to seamlessly process millions of transactions with SKALE’s zero gas fee model.”

Key Highlights from Q1 2024:

Gas-Less Appchains: SKALE saved its users $3.1 billion in gas fees in Q1, providing a more efficient and scalable infrastructure. In comparison, BNB Chain and AVAX combined for over $330M of gas fees in March alone.

SKALE saved its users $3.1 billion in gas fees in Q1, providing a more efficient and scalable infrastructure. In comparison, BNB Chain and AVAX combined for over $330M of gas fees in March alone. Mainnet Advancements: SKALE successfully deployed Release 2.2 in January, which resulted in a significant 30% increase in block mining speed on the Mainnet. February saw anticipation for Release 2.3, which focused on improving compatibility with Ethereum. SKALE also passed its 100 millionth block.

SKALE successfully deployed Release 2.2 in January, which resulted in a significant 30% increase in block mining speed on the Mainnet. February saw anticipation for Release 2.3, which focused on improving compatibility with Ethereum. SKALE also passed its 100 millionth block. Millions of Daily Transactions: SKALE surpassed 300 million total transactions in January and maintains over 30 million transactions monthly.

SKALE surpassed 300 million total transactions in January and maintains over 30 million transactions monthly. Increased User Activity: The SKALE community experienced a surge in activity, adding over 17 million UAW in Q1.

The SKALE community experienced a surge in activity, adding over 17 million UAW in Q1. New Integrations & Partnerships: SKALE boosted scores of projects in numerous verticals, including AI, gaming, ramps, payments, metaverse, and more.

SKALE boosted scores of projects in numerous verticals, including AI, gaming, ramps, payments, metaverse, and more. Network Reliability: SKALE maintained an impressive average uptime of 99.9% across its 20 SKALE chains.

“Without worrying about minting fees or gas, the projects using SKALE are free from the impediments normally seen on other blockchain networks,” added O’Holleran. “Mass adoption is right around the corner if SKALE Network is properly leveraged.”

SKALE plans to see continued partnerships and integrations in Q2 of 2024. Due to its gas-less infrastructure, it will work with projects whose use cases can only happen on SKALE. By unlocking gas-less mechanisms across blockchains, SKALE expects to make a real-world impact across verticals like DePin, Sports, Supply Chain, and more.

About SKALE

SKALE, a gas-less EVM-compatible blockchain designed for secure Ethereum scaling, is designed to provide a world-class experience for games, NFT platforms, and Web3 applications. As of 2024, SKALE serves over 10 million monthly active users and saves billions in monthly gas fees with its innovative AppChain model. SKALE AppChains feature high performance, zero gas fees, enhanced security, and instant finality, making them ideal for a wide range of decentralized applications. With a commitment to driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies, SKALE empowers developers and businesses to build scalable, efficient, and user-centric blockchain applications. On the SKALE network, developers can deploy their own EVM-compatible blockchain by unlocking advanced features such as AI/ML smart contracts, on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, and zero-cost minting. Harmonizing speed, security, and decentralization, SKALE Labs was founded in 2018 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD.

For more information, users can visit SKALE.space or follow on Twitter.com/SKALENetwork.

Account Director

Kyle Heise

Serotonin

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.