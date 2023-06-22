Should the Audiobook Industry Favor AI Narrators Over Human Voice Actors?

TL;DR Breakdown

Voice actors express concerns about their voices being cloned by AI and believe that current AI algorithms are not advanced enough to fully reproduce the nuances of human speech.

While AI-generated voices have made their way into platforms like Google Play and Apple Books, replicating the unique qualities of human narration remains a challenge for AI.

Technological advancements in AI pose a threat to voice actors in the audiobook industry as AI-generated narrators become more prevalent.

Technological advancements are paving the way for artificial intelligence (AI) to replace human voice actors in the narration of audiobooks. As AI enters the publishing industry, professionals within the field are raising concerns about the future of their careers. While AI-generated voices have made their way into platforms like Google Play and Apple Books, experts emphasize that the replication of human narrators by AI narrators is still far from perfect.

The growing audiobook industry

The audiobook sector of the publishing industry is experiencing exponential growth, with sales predicted to increase by 26% annually from 2022 to 2030. Research conducted by Wordsrated indicates that the audiobook market is projected to reach a staggering $35 billion by 2030.

Amidst this booming industry, voice actors are becoming increasingly wary of AI’s potential to clone their voices. Some professionals are even avoiding job opportunities that may result in their voices being replicated by AI. Voice actor Brad Ziffer, for example, stated that he refuses to participate in voiceover work that involves creating AI models from his voice, opting to protect himself by staying away from such projects.

Current implementation of AI in audiobooks

AI-generated voices have already found their way into audiobook platforms like Google Play and Apple Books. Apple discreetly introduced audiobooks narrated by AI voices named “Jackson” and “Madison” on its Books app. Similarly, Google Play offers an auto-narration option for audiobooks, as long as the publishers own the rights to the content.

Although AI technology has made notable progress, seamlessly replicating the way humans speak still remains a significant challenge. Unique aspects such as emotional expression, cadence, and intonation that human narrators bring to the table are difficult to replicate with current AI capabilities. Voiceover marketplace executive David Ciccarelli emphasizes that humans excel in timing, be it through well-placed pauses or perfectly executed comedic timing, which AI struggles to reproduce.

Differentiating human and AI narrators

In a test conducted by Insider using five audiobook excerpts, it was possible to correctly identify which clips were narrated by humans and which were the work of Apple’s AI-generated voices. While the AI voices were not entirely off-putting, it was evident that they lacked the nuanced qualities of human narration and a lot more. Robotic-sounding AI-generated voices can sometimes be unnerving. Here are some suggestions for improvement.

For AI voices to become more human, they’ll either need to replicate these nuances, or we will adapt to listening to overly perfect-sounding speech. Human speech imperfections can be described as the natural inconsistencies and irregularities in speech patterns that make human voices unique and authentic. These imperfections contribute to the overall character and expressiveness of speech.

The future of AI narrators in audiobooks

Many voice actors share a cautious outlook on AI’s role in the industry. While acknowledging its potential, they express concerns about its potential for abuse. Currently, human voice actors believe that the AI algorithms used to synthesize voices are not advanced enough to fully reproduce the intricacies and nuances of the human voice.

As the audiobook industry continues to thrive, the presence of AI narrators raises challenges for voice actors. While AI technology has made strides, it has yet to match the unique qualities that humans bring to narration, such as timing, emotional depth, and individualized expression. While some voice actors remain apprehensive about the use of AI, they also acknowledge the potential of technology to enhance the field. As the industry evolves, the relationship between AI and voice actors in the audiobook sector will undoubtedly continue to evolve.

