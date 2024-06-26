Shiba Inu coin price prediction 2024-2030: Is SHIB skyrocketing soon?

Key takeaways
- In 2024, the Shiba Inu price could reach a maximum value of $0.000038.
- By 2027, the SHIB price could reach the maximum possible level of $0.000134 with an average forecast price of $0.000115.
- The SHIB price can reach a maximum price value of $0.000397 with an average value of $0.000361 in 2030.
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, originally a meme coin, has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem with significant utility. Key components include ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange, and Shibarium, a Layer 2 solution aimed at enhancing scalability. These developments have boosted SHIB’s adoption and functionality.
As SHIB’s ecosystem continues to grow, questions arise about its future price trajectory. Will the advancements in ShibaSwap and Shibarium drive SHIB to new highs? Can SHIB sustain its momentum and solidify its position in the crypto market? Can SHIB ever reach $1?
Overview
|Cryptocurrency
|Shiba Inu
|Token
|SHIB
|Price
|$0.00002487
|Market Cap
|$0.00002487
|Trading Volume
|$332,920,221
|Circulating Supply
|–
|All-time High
|$0.00008845 Oct 27, 2021
|All-time Low
|$0.00000000008165 Aug 31, 2020
|24 High
|$0.00002546
|24 Low
|$0.00002472
Shiba Inu price prediction: Technical analysis
|Metric
|Value
|Price Prediction
|$0.00008273 (228.52%)
|Volatility
|4.85%
|50-Day SMA
|$0.00002443
|14-Day RSI
|49.65
|Sentiment
|Neutral
|Fear & Greed Index
|73 (Greed)
|Green Days
|13/30 (43%)
|200-Day SMA
|$0.00001728
Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB gains at $0.00002553, providing bullish signals
- Shiba Inu’s price analysis is bullish.
- Resistance for SHIB/USD is present at $0.00002553.
- Support for SHIB is present at $0.00002353.
Shiba Inu price analysis for 2nd June 2024 shows a recovery from a bearish phase, with SHIB gaining at $0.00002553. Shiba Inu’s price is up by 8.22% in the past few hours as buying pressure increases. The bullish trend is expected to continue, and the shiba inu price movements could reach up to $0.0.00002575 in the coming days if the bullish trend is sustained. However, if the bears come back, SHIB/USD could face heavy resistance at $0.00002575 and take some time to break it out.
Shiba Inu 1-day price chart: SHIB spikes as the bullish trend keeps going
The one-day Shiba Inu price analysis provides a favorable indication regarding the price movements of today. Due to the abrupt return of the bullish trend, Shiba Inu’s price action has been trending upward during the last 24 hours. Despite the bears prevailing in the previous day and early morning, the buying pressure has pushed the price up to $0.00002553, according to the SHIB/USD chart.
The technical indicator, the 20-EMA has crossed over the 50-EMA, indicating the presence of bullish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) is also in the buying zone and currently stands at 57.27, which is considered to be neutral. The moving average convergence & divergence (MACD) faced a bullish crossover and moved with the great significance of the signal line. The moving average (MA) is present at $0.00002560, indicating that the price is likely to remain above this line in the upcoming hours.
Shiba Inu price analysis: Further downfall in upcoming days?
The 4-hour price chart confirms an uptrend over the bigger picture by being marked by a string of green candlesticks. The higher price action is now confirmed by the short-term moving line. The coin’s value has climbed to $0.00002575 as a result of the positive trend. The moving average value is $0.00002475, with buyers pushing the value above it.
The relative strength index (RSI) is currently located in the buying region at 70.32, showing that the buyers are pushing for a further uptrend in SHIB/USD price. The moving average convergence & divergence (MACD) is now in the positive zone, further confirming the bullish momentum. As of now, the signal line is placed above the MACD line at 0.00000062, indicating that the short-term trend has turned bullish. The histogram of the MACD is also positive, indicating that the bulls are in control.
Shiba Inu technical indicators: Levels and action
Daily simple moving average (SMA)
|Period
|Value
|Action
|SMA 3
|$0.00002510
|SELL
|SMA 5
|$0.00002566
|SELL
|SMA 10
|$0.00002534
|SELL
|SMA 21
|$0.00002475
|BUY
|SMA 50
|$0.00002443
|BUY
|SMA 100
|$0.00002512
|SELL
|SMA 200
|$0.00001728
|BUY
Daily exponential moving average (EMA)
|Period
|Value
|Action
|EMA 3
|$0.00002641
|SELL
|EMA 5
|$0.00002599
|SELL
|EMA 10
|$0.00002545
|SELL
|EMA 21
|$0.00002494
|SELL
|EMA 50
|$ 0.00002461
|BUY
|EMA 100
|$0.00002288
|BUY
|EMA 200
|$0.00001914
|BUY
Recent news/opinion on Shina Inu
- DEXToolsApp now supports ShibaSwap
Shiba Inu price prediction June 2024
Based on the price fluctuations of Shiba Inu at the beginning of 2024, the average SHIB rate is expected to be $0.0000555 in June 2024. Its minimum and maximum prices can be expected at $0.00002470 and at $0.0000858, respectively.
|Shiba Inu price prediction
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|Shiba Inu price prediction June 2024
|$0.00002470
|$0.0000555
|$0.0000858
Shiba Inu price prediction 2024
In 2024, the minimum price of Shiba Inu will be around $0.000033. The maximum expected price for SHIB may be around $0.000038. On average, the trading price might be $0.000034.
|Shiba Inu price prediction
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|Shiba Inu price prediction 2024
|$0.000033
|$0.000034
|$0.000038
Shiba Inu price prediction 2024-2030
|Year
|Minimum
|Average
|Maximum
|2025
|$0.000050
|$0.000052
|$0.000058
|2026
|$0.000076
|$0.000078
|$0.000088
|2027
|$0.000112
|$0.000115
|$0.000134
|2028
|$0.000160
|$0.000166
|$0.000200
|2029
|$0.000231
|$0.000239
|$0.000283
|2030
|$0.000349
|$0.000361
|$0.000397
Shiba Inu price prediction 2025
In 2025, the price of Shiba Inu is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.000050, a maximum level of $0.000058 and an average SHIB price of $0.000052.
SHIB price forecast for 2026
The price of Shiba Inu is predicted to reach at a minimum value of $0.000076, a maximum value of $0.000088 and an average trading price of $0.000078.
Shiba Inu price prediction 2027
Shiba Inu price is forecast to reach a minimum price of $0.000112 in 2027. Traders can expect a maximum price of $0.000134 and an average price of $0.000115.
Shiba Inu price prediction 2028
According to the Shiba Inu price prediction for 2028, SHIB could reach a maximum price of $0.000200, an average price of $0.000166, and a minimum price of $0.000166.
Shiba Inu price prediction 2029
As per the Shiba Inu price forecast for 2029, the price of SHIB is predicted to reach at a minimum value of $0.000231, a maximum level of $0.000283 and an average trading price of $0.000239.
Shiba Inu price prediction 2030
In 2030, the price of Shiba Inu is expected to reach a minimum level of $0.000349, a maximum level of $0.000361 and an average price of $0.000397.
Shiba Inu market price prediction: Analysts’ SHIB price forecast
|Firm Name
|2024
|2025
|Gov.Capital
|$0.000185
|$0.00021275
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$0.000397
|$0.000145
|Technewsleader
|$0.00013855
|$0.00052422
Cryptopolitan’s Shiba Inu price prediction
According to Cryptopolitan, Shiba Inu (SHIB) may reach a maximum price of $0.000034 by 2024. By 2026, the price of Shiba Inu is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.000076 in 2026. The Shiba Inu price could reach a maximum value of $0.000088 with an average trading price of $0.000078.
Shiba Inu historic price sentiment
- Memecoin Shiba Inu saw its price grow by over 300 percent within the same month, marking a trading fury reminiscent of Dogecoin in early 2021.
- Shiba Inu’s price history from 2022 to mid-2024 has experienced several notable fluctuations.
- At the beginning of 2022, the price of Shiba Inu was relatively low, trading around $0.000025.
- In May 2022, the price saw a sharp decline, dropping to approximately $0.000008.
- Throughout the rest of 2022, Shiba Inu’s price remained fairly stable, fluctuating between $0.000007 and $0.000010.
- In early 2023, there was a brief spike in February, where the price peaked at $0.000015. However, this was followed by a gradual decline, and by June 2023, the price stabilized around $0.000010.
- Moving into 2024, Shiba Inu experienced another surge in March, reaching a high of $0.000045. This increase was short-lived, and in June 2024, the token is consolidating within the $0.0000173 – $0.00002933 price range.