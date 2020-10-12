Grayscale Ethereum is now an SEC reporting company

This marks the second Grayscale Trust to be approved by the regulator.

Reportedly, two of Grayscale Investment’s Trust products are now recognized by the United States Security and Exchange Commission as a reporting company. This follows an announcement of Monday that the US regulator has approved the Grayscale Ethereum Trust as a regulated entity. The Bitcoin Trust was under the same purview earlier this year.

US regulator approves Grayscale Ethereum Trust

The Grayscale voluntarily filed for the Registration Statement on Form 10 for its Ethereum Trust in August, which should see the Ether (ETH) Trust shares regulated by the US SEC, as Cryptopolitan reported. Given the approval today, Grayscale Ethereum Trust will now report on Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs, on a yearly and quarterly basis to the regulator. This will equally include the Trust’s financial statement, as per the announcement.

The cryptocurrency asset management, Grayscale Investment, is a trusted digital currency investment company that allows institutional investors access to popularly-traded cryptocurrencies without direct exposure to the associated risks. Thus, investors are passively and cost-effective invested in Ether through the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, which is now an SEC-regulated digital currency investment vehicle.

Grayscale SEC recognized vehicles

The development today marks the second investment vehicle fro Grayscale that is recognized by the US regulator as a reporting company. As Cryptopolitan reported in January 2020, Grayscale Bitcoin was the first Trust investment vehicle to be registered with the regulator as a reporting company. The approval came after two months after the company filed for the status.

The digital asset investment company has been seeing a huge demand for its Bitcoin product. In September, Cryptopolitan reported that the company alone acquired about 17,100 Bitcoin in September. At the time, the total number of Bitcoins purchased by the company neared 450,000 BTCs.