Bitcoin ATM found at Gigafactory has been in operation since August

The ATM is only open to workers at Tesla

Musk refuses to confirm if Tesla accepts Bitcoin as a payment method

Workers of automobile behemoth, Tesla, have had access to a Bitcoin ATM since August, this was confirmed by the team of LibertyX who told Finbold that they were responsible for the upgrade of the ATMs to now have a feature that would allow transaction on Bitcoin.

Will Reeves, the CEO of Fold, had actually tweeted that he had sighted the presence of the Bitcoin ATM and supported his claim with a google map image which showed the actual spot the ATM was located in.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, had earlier tried to pour cold water on the claim but LibertyX confirmed that they actually were responsible for the upgrade in the ATM.

LibertyX sets sights on hundred thousand Bitcoin ATMs

LibertyX after confirming that its ATM can be found around Gigafactory also restated it’s plan of having over a hundred thousand live Bitcoin ATMs which it believes would aid the acceptability, adoption and use of the cryptocurrency coin, Bitcoin.

Presently, the Bitcoin ATM producer has 5000 live Bitcoin ATMs across the country.

Furthermore, LibertyX also confirmed that the ATM at Gigafactory had been in operation since August this year and that it is only open for use by workers of the automobile giant.

Tesla and Bitcoin

The presence of the Bitcoin ATM has led to the spread of the rumor that Tesla could be accepting Bitcoin as part of its payment system. This, however, has not been confirmed by Musk who does not have a huge Bitcoin portfolio like the Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, who has had one of his companies keep a percent of its assets in Bitcoin.

Musk has also admitted that cryptocurrency and blockchain holds the future of what the financial industry could become. And he has also been a vocal critic of the government for its monetary policies especially when it resorts to stimulus packages to help its failing economy.