Popular British-American musician, songwriter, Sean Lennon has openly declared his support for Bitcoin. Sean Lennon who is the son of late global peace activist and musician, John Lennon is the latest celebrity to join the Bitcoin bandwagon.

The singer openly announced his support for the leading cryptocurrency on Sunday, during the Orange Pil Podcast. Sean Lennon stated that he was more optimistic about Bitcoin than other things in 2020.

The musician also compared BTC to gold stating that it is BTC for him owing to its convenience and access from any part of the world.

The music star explained that Bitcoin empowers people in ways that they have never been empowered before. While comparing Bitcoin to gold, Sean said people who own gold have to carry that in a sack and someone could just steal it from them as no one can steal ones digital asset “except when hacked.”

Sean Lennon, Maisie Williams, Akon, as celebrities continue to support crypto

Sean happens to be the most recent celebrity openly adopting Bitcoin. This comes days after Game of Thrones star, Maisie Wiliams inquired about the digital asset and said she bought some already.

Similarly, movie actor, Will Smith and American rapper, Jay Z also went crypto earlier this year. Both stars invested in CryptoKitties, a project that was to help Ethereum developers.

Music star, Akon also is another celebrity looking into the potential of Bitcoin. The R&B star developed his own crypto coin dubbed Akoin basically to help unbanked people in Africa.

Akon is also working in developing a smart city in Senegal, his country of origin. He likens the high tech city to be similar to Wakanda in popular Black Panther marvel movie.

Using digital assets for improved fans, celebrity interaction

With digitized token celebrities get a better chance to interact with fans. This has made some celebrity consider releasing their token to improve communication with their audience.

American Rapper Lil Yachty announced plans on issuing his Ethereum-based tokens. Similarly, football clubs also have released their digitized token to improve interactions with fans.

With these tokens fans, supporters are able to influence decisions of their stars or donate for their celebrity’s project. It brings fans emotionally closer to these stars as celebrities also get encourage for their work.