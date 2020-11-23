Andre Cronje is preparing to launch another DeFi protocol dubbed Deriswap.

The protocol is aimed at serving as a one-source for the segmented DeFi liquidity activities.

Again, the popular founder of Yearn.Finance protocol, Andre Cronje, is set to launch another decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. According to Cronje, the new protocol dubbed “Deriswap” comes as a solution for the many DeFi investors looking to access different liquidity segments in decentralized finance from a single platform.

Notably, Andre Cronje is one of the experts pushing towards more adoption for the decentralized finance (DeFi) market with in-demand project launches.

Andre Cronje announces an all-in-one liquidity solution

The Yearn.Finance founder revealed the development in a blog post on Monday. He explained that the current DeFi liquidity is segmented in the sense that the industry participants have to choose different activities like Swaps, Loans, and Options from different sources or platforms. The development of the new platform comes as a solution to ensure capital efficiency for the DeFi investors/traders, as these functions are combined in Deriswap.

The protocol combines these activities “into a capital efficient single contract, allowing interaction between the two assets that make up the pair,” Andre Cronje wrote. “Deriswap allows for a consolidated, capital efficient market for trading, Options, Futures, and Loans, allowing LPs to keep their exposure and enjoy additional fees and rewards.”

All-in-one liquidity source

There were no much details stated about the new protocols – for instance, the launch date and if the protocol will debut with a native token – except that Deriswap is currently undergoing audits. The disclosure today was only aimed at triggering a response from other relevant builders, according to the founder. However, he further noted that more details about the platform would be released after the audits have been successfully completed.

Andre Cronje gained prominence in the decentralized finance and crypto space following the successful development of Yearn.Finance, one of the top-ranking protocols in DeFi.