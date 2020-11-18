Salinas Pliego, the second-richest Mexican billionaire is a huge Bitcoin supporter.

In a recent tweet, he disclosed that 10 percent of his liquid portfolio is held in the crypto.

The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has also won the attention of wealthy personalities, not just institutional investors. For days now, the cryptocurrency has been repeating history, and yesterday it broke past the $17,000. Still, on this price momentum, the cryptocurrency briefly touched another yearly of $18,393 on Coinmarketcap, before dropping to below the $18,000 again. The decrease came as there was a massive sell-off on two major exchanges – Binance and Coinbase.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $18,048, which represents an 8.61 percent increase in the past 24 hours. Following the upticks in recent days, Salinas Pliego, the second-richest man in Mexico, took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to disclose that he has a sizeable percentage of his liquid portfolio invested in Bitcoin. This sparked gleeful comments from both his followers and the crypto community.

Salinas Pliego is invested in Bitcoin

A few hours before the tweet, billionaire Salinas Pliego shared a video where a bank from a Latin country threw away paper money, which he said was an “inflationary expropriation,” as cash worth nothing. While quoting Bitcoin, Salinas Pliego emphasized that such a situation explains the more reason why people need to diversify our investment portfolio.

Hoy les recomiendo EL PATRÓN BITCOIN, este libro es el mejor y más importante para entender #Bitcoin.



El Bitcoin protege al ciudadano de la expropiación gubernamental.



Muchas personas me preguntan si tengo bitcoins, SÍ. Tengo el 10% de mi portafolio líquido invertido en el 😌💵 pic.twitter.com/6LtFVCXvuA — Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) November 17, 2020

In a later tweet, he recommended “THE BITCOIN PATTERN,” which he said was an easy guide to understanding the cryptocurrency. He further admitted that he invested about 10 percent of his liquid portfolio in Bitcoin, adding that the digital currency protects the public from government expropriation.