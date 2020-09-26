Russian telecom regulator that oversees the activities of media and information, Roskomnadzor, has blacklisted Binance.

Even though the Russian telecom regulator claims that Binance has been added to the list since June 20, the digital assets exchange platform said they only got to know about it on September 24.

Following the news, Binance has assured its users that their digital assets and funds on the platform are still safe and accessible. The platform further said that the customers could easily gain access without going through any block or difficulty. Reacting to the news, Gleb Kostarev, the Head of Operations of Binance in Russia, said they had informed their customers of the development.

Russian telecom regulator claims to have banned Binance since June

In the announcement made via the platform’s Telegram handle, Binance notified its users of the development and promised that their funds were in safe hands.

The statement read:

We were not properly notified of this news, and now that we are in the know, we have contacted our legal representatives and are looking into how best to approach the situation.

Their blacklist was because they gave out information that was prohibited by the Russian telecom regulator.

Roskomnadzor begins clampdown on crypto exchanges across Russia

Although the platform has been placed on a list of blacklisted websites, it is still very much accessible to Russians. It is now three months since the ban took effect, and clients do not have any need to change their locations to access the website.

This is subject to change as the Russian telecom regulator has been working tirelessly to shut down crypto exchange platforms around the country. BestChange.ru bore the wrath of the Roskomnadzor in the early parts of August after it was shut down. With this new development, the new Binance crypto debit card launch in the country is now under massive doubts.