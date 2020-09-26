The federal grand jury charged a 36-year-old woman in Sacramento for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman for bitcoin. Kristy Lynn Felkins, who hails from Nevada, reportedly attempted to pay a dark web assassin $5,000 in bitcoin to assassinate his former husband.

According to court files, Felkins used the dark web back in 2016 to seek an assassin’s services to end his former husband’s life while she was moving to Chico. As per the files, she talked to somebody on the darknet and allegedly transferred 12 BTC on a website that purportedly provided assassination services.

However, according to federal authorities, the website was a sham that pretended to offer murder-for-hire serviced hoodwinking unsuspecting victims their funds. Moreover, the website is not operational anymore.

Darknet hitman for bitcoin

As per the court filings, the alleged 12 BTC were traced by Homeland Security agents to a LocalBitcoins BTC wallet allegedly connected to Felkins. Moreover, she talked of mixing the bitcoins with the phony assassin through a pseudonym before actually paying him the BTC worth $5,000 back then.

The conversations logs cited in a criminal complaint display the plotted move, which began in 2016 when the suspect allegedly created an account with the pseudonym KBGMKN on the dark web site. As per the conversation logs, the dark web received bitcoins worth $5,000 between March 6 and March 9, 2016. She provided the details, including the home address, vehicle registrations, and work details, asking the supposed hitman “for a hitman to kill VICTIM-1 and make it look like an accident.”

Feds received murder tip from foreign hacker

The negotiations continued for a while with the phony assassin trying to squeeze more cash from Felkins before finally disappearing without doing the job. According to the conversation logs, the Felkins linked account explained the reasons for attempting to kill his ex-husband, stating:

“This man mentally, physically, sexually, and emotionally abused me,” KBGMKN wrote, as per the court documents. “I ran, and then he took my children away from me. He now mentally abuses my children and threatens their physical well being. He is quite the snake and master manipulater…..”

According to federal authorities, the information regarding the hitman for bitcoin from an anonymous overseas hacker. The alleged tipster penetrated the murder-for-hire to obtain the information. He then submitted the discovered information, including chat logs, wallet addresses, and location addresses, to the federal authorities. If Felkins gets convicted, she might face up to 10 years in prison.