logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Russian bank infuses metamask into its blockchain

Russian bank

Russian bank Sber has announced that its newly created blockchain platform will be infused into the Ethereum blockchain. According to a statement by the bank on November 30, it mentioned that there would be opportunities for its blockchain. Some of this includes supporting smart contract abilities and other applications built on the Ethereum platform. In addition, the bank said the integration would help developers move their projects across both blockchains.

The Russian bank wants to help financial institutions

Asides from its integration with Ethereum, the bank also announced that it has partnered with Metamask, which its users can use to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. This new infusion will enable transactions using assets and smart contacts on the Russian bank’s blockchain.

According to a spokesperson, the bank was delighted to work with external developers to effectively allow several applications to run on the Sber blockchain. He also mentioned that the new integration would enable the Russian bank to provide much-needed services to developers and institutions that have hopes to enter into the business aspect of the blockchain and web3 ecosystem.

Russia’s ban on crypto payments still active

An earlier report claimed that the bank had been working on developing its blockchain over the last few years. The report also mentioned that the bank had already filed an application with the premier bank in the country for permission to develop its blockchain platform, which would house its Sbercoin token. The approval came in June 2022, and some weeks after, the Russian bank announced that it had entered into a partnership with a digital asset company. The Russian government holds shares worth about 51% in the bank.

This recent announcement is coming off the back of a call by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for financial institutions to create their blockchain platform for payments. Putin lamented the monopoly of the payment system being used worldwide while claiming that digital assets could pull more users away from the banking system. Notably, digital assets like Bitcoin have been banned in Russia as citizens are not allowed to use them for payments across the country since 2020. There have also been calls by lawmakers in the country for discussions on a possible exchange creation by the government. The Bank of Russia is backing the call.

Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Related News

Hot Stories

Russian bank infuses metamask into its blockchain
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC slowly forms consolidation around $17,000,looks to break higher
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH takes a leap forward to $1,273 as bullish momentum intensifies
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT turns bearish again after pulling back up to $5.35, what’s next?
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polygon, and Litecoin Daily Price Analyses – 1 December Morning Prediction
01 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Russian bank infuses metamask into its blockchain
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
OpenSea ends 2022 with major partnerships and $1B in NFT royalties
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Dealbook interview: New York Times continues to defend SBF & FTX collapse
01 December, 2022
2 mins read
Terra’s Do Kwon former colleagues targeted by the  latest arrest warrant
30 November, 2022
2 mins read
Sam Bankman-Fried first ever interview after FTX collapse
30 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here