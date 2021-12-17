TL;DR Breakdown

• Christmas Tree NFT has only gotten an offer of $500.

• Tishman Speyer Real Estate released the non-fungible token until January 1, 2022.

Before 2021 ends, a new entrant comes to the NFT trade with a project showing the enigmatic Rockefeller Christmas tree. However, this digital image arrives with the Marvel company’s auctions and the Melania Trump non-fungible token, overshadowing its presentation.

Although the holiday season is one of love, peace, and decorations, many things do not correspond to the last month of the year in the world of virtual auctions. The company behind the little Christmas detail, Tishman Speyer, is waiting for a miracle so its non-fungible token can be purchased.

Christmas decorations NFT are not always sold

NFT trading with less than four years underway and 2021 in full swing has shown that all virtual pieces are easily sold, it was believed until the Tishman Speyer NFT came along. The real estate company explored the non-fungible trade to solely gain fame and a few dollars from the sale of his piece. However, not everything went as expected by the real estate firm because the non-fungible has had no interaction.

According to details, the NFT is a Christmas tree in a GIF with an advertisement indicating “79 feet”. Even though the virtual image is from this season, this means nothing to the enthusiasts, and no one has bid. The digital image was published on December 13 and will be available to the public until January 1, 2022.

Many non-fungible trade enthusiasts sarcastically dismiss the piece as a “virtual item” because it has garnered only 120 views and four likes. In the last hours, the NFT received an offer of 0.13 satoshis of Ether, approximately $500.

Rockefeller’s NFT is dull

The enigmatic Rockefeller tree, over 20 meters high adorned with some 50 thousand lights, seems contradictory and ignored as non-fungible token . Although the real Christmas tree is a great attraction to children and adults in the United States, it could not gain fame as a virtual piece.

The virtual auction started with great ambition, and in less than a week, it was overshadowed by low interaction. But no final result can yet be given on the future of Rockefeller’s non-fungible token because its closure is still two weeks away.

The NFT likely has not gained ground due to two unique pieces: Melania Trump and her “Melanie’s Vision” and the Marvel guru Stan Lee NFT. As Christmas Eve approaches, the digital Rockefeller tree could rise in brightness and sell for 1 ETH or even much more.