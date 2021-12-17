TL; D.R. Breakdown

Wikipedia NFT sells for $750,000

The platform sold another NFT for $150,000

NFT sale shows the interest in the NFT market

The non-fungible token sector of the crypto industry has now amassed quite the popularity. In the last few months, the sector has sold millions in rare art pieces, putting it at the top in the crypto sector. In another massive sale in the sector, Wikipedia NFT has sold for $750,000.

According to several reports, the Wikipedia NFT sale took place on Christie, one of the biggest marketplaces in the sector. This is a milestone achievement for the firm, considering that it just marked its 20th-anniversary celebration some months ago. According to the reports, the company sold two types of NFT products which were regarded as very personal to Wikipedia boss Jimmy Wales.



The first NFT was an edit of Wikipedia, which went on sale for $750,000. After the sale, the firm also sold the computer that Jimmy Wales used to create the company, which sold for $150,000. One feature that made the Wikipedia NFT a very rare piece was the message embedded in it, which was the first-ever post on the platform.

The Wikipedia NFT also has the platform’s layout when it launched in 2001. The owner of the NFT can now access some settings to edit the NFT. In case of a disruption, another setting will allow the owners to reset it to its default page. According to a high-ranking official of Christie’s marketplace, the sale of the Wikipedia NFT buttresses the interest that traders across the market are having in the collection industry.



In a statement from Wikipedia, a part of the proceeds from the sale will go to the development of one of Jimmy’s projects, W.T. social. The marketplace made its entrance into the NFT art sales sector at the start of this year, debuting with famous artist Beeple. Beeple sold his piece for $69 million as far back as March, making him one of the most successful artists in the NFT sector.