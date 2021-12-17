TL;DR Breakdown

• Crypto company hopes to use English Club in NFT trading.

• WAGMI crypto investors would seek to bid with payment in cryptos.

Recently a group of Crypto investors in WAGMI United, a crypto company in the United States, announced that they would buy the Bradford City Football sports team. This occurs after the initial offer that the firm had made to the Club.

The peculiar thing about this purchase is that it will be processed with cryptocurrencies, and the Sports Club may accept it. However, the team also might refuse to sell if they get a better offer. WAGMI seeks to promote cryptocurrency trading towards sport and may do so shortly.

WAGMI Crypto investors’ goals

The United States crypto company, WAGMI United, has been behind new partnerships, but clinging to the sports world and other national crypto platforms have done so. According to reports, the crypto investors of the technology group are seeking to take over the Bradford sports club to use as a base in their foray into non-fungible tokens.

WAGMI wants to support the English team to build NFT images that attract the public and bring them profit. As non-fungible trade is developing fast in sport, the WAGMI team’s idea is great.

It is not known with certainty when the crypto investors offered, but they plan to close the deal with payment in BTC. In this way, the company would promote decentralized payments and give passive profits to Stefen Rupp, who has controlled the English sports team.

In similar matters, it was confirmed that Peter McCormack, a wealthy Crypto investor who was also a footballer in the Australian league, bought the Bedford FC team for crypto. These purchases from sports clubs are gaining fame as the auctions get higher and higher.

WAGMI unlikely to close the deal

Although WAGMI’s intentions with the Bradford club are good, it does not mean it understands its prioritized market. The crypto investor’s company admits that their knowledge of sports-NFT is not their strong suit, but they will tackle it properly. This small lack of experience could cause Stefen Rupp, the owner of the English Club, to avoid closing the offer, at least with WAGMI.

Despite its low odds of closing, Bradford sports team fans have been eager for the potential purchase. Fans feel that Rupp had done little for the team since 2016 when he bought it. New management and advertising team with NFTs would be good for the team, but it might work.

We have to wait for Stefen Rupp to take the last word and give WAGMI space to create Bradford club a dominant team in the NFT space. Meanwhile, so many fans must think optimistically to attract the best results.