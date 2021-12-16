TL;DR Breakdown

• The NFT named “Melania’s Vision” will be valued at about $185.

• Melania Trump’s non-fungible token will be available until the last day of 2021 on her official website.

The NFT auction market is becoming increasingly involved with politics, and the virtual piece of Melania Trump bears witness to this. Recently the wife of former United States President Donald Trump launched the first non-fungible piece where people could see her captivating gaze. The recent NFT popularity inspired Melania in virtual cryptocurrency auctions.

This first digital piece bears the title “Melania’s Vision. ” According to reports, the NFT is valued at over $185, and a large part of the royalties completed after its sale will go to various NGOs in the country.

Donald Trump’s wife explores the NFT market

It seems hardly credible that Melania Trump, the current wife of former US President # 45 Donald Trump, explored the NFT market after various crackdowns on cryptos. However, Melania does not agree with the regulator’s opinions, much less her husband, so she is pleased to launch her NFT.

Details indicate that the digital piece was created by Mac Antoine Coulon, an artist from France who has brought growth to the NFT market. According to Trump’s publication, this virtual piece is priced at $ 185, and the sale will close on December 31.

Something that possibly motivated Melania Trump to venture into digital commerce was her career in modeling. Melania was distinguished from the rest of the models by her eyes with an attractive shade of blue, and perhaps one of how she can honor those historic days after turning 51 is with the NFT piece.

NFT piece of watercolor casts Melania Trump’s eyes

As the artist in charge of Melania Trump’s digital piece indicates, the sight of her projects hopes, courage, and strength, Coulon estimates this non-fungible piece will hit, sell out, and inspire other virtual artists.

Following Melania Trump’s NFT, many enthusiasts wondered what the former model would do with the earnings. According to the official publication, a part of the money obtained from the virtual auction will go to charities, specifically to communities of children needing care.

This may not be the only time Melania explores the virtual auction market, so an upcoming NFT piece is expected. Melania could be very supportive of the non-fungible trade at the peak of her popularity.

The former US president’s wife joins the long list of celebrities who have been involved in NFTs. Her non-fungible piece will be available on Melania’s official website, and the next news will be indicated there.