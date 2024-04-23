Loading...

‘Road To Mainnet’; Neura AI Blockchain Launches Public Testnet

2 mins read
Road to Mainnet Neura Blockchain

Contents
TL;DR

  • The Newly launched Neura Layer-1 blockchain has just released its public testnet. 
  • The testnet will be available for developers in the space to get a headstart. 
  • The newly launched platform provides a combination of cloud computing, AI, and blockchain technology to democratize models.

The Neura AI blockchain ‘Road to Mainnet’ campaign has rolled out an elaborate roadmap that will ensure the success of its mainnet upon release. The much anticipated Layer-1 blockchain brings together a perfect blend of AI, Web3, and Cloud computing to offer more sophisticated solutions within the Web3 space. 

The “Road To Mainnet” plan provides strategic steps that will expose the Neura Network to developer teams interested in exploring blockchain capabilities. The plan will ensure that Web3 developers explore the advantages of the Neura AI blockchain, such as a decentralized GPU marketplace and an Initial Model Offering (IMO) framework, which are tools that many Web3 startups are currently struggling with. 

The Neura AI blockchain team has organized an AI innovators campaign to have Web3 developers compete for prizes. The developer contest will demonstrate Neura blockchain’s AI and platform capabilities. Strengthening its ecosystem through its Road to Mainnet campaign.

The AI  and blockchain spaces are rapidly growing, and Neura blockchain is indeed harnessing the possibilities of both worlds. The functionalities within Neutra’s blockchain are designed to realize the best AI features within the Web3 space, making it an exciting launch in 2024. 

According to Neura, the Road To Mainnet public testnet competition will focus on key areas in Web3, such as improving efficiency in deploying and operating AI models, increasing user engagements, and building a positive network effect across the two intersecting technologies (Blockchain and AI).

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Neura’s public testnet. As we roll out the AI Innovators competition, we anticipate the emergence of groundbreaking projects leveraging Neura’s cutting-edge capabilities. This competition sets the stage for the Mainnet journey, poised to be enriched with innovative AI models that enhance our ecosystem. ANKR token holders will be granted the first opportunity to engage with and invest in these developments, experiencing firsthand the transformative potential of AI models and applications built on Neura.

– Kev Silk, Senior PM, Neura

The ‘Road to Mainnet’ AI innovation competition is set to feature seasonal developer teams thrilled with Neura Blockchain’s possibilities. The successful developers will be rewarded with a grant pool of $100,000 worth of ANKR tokens. ANKR tokens are the universal currency of the Neura blockchain network.

Besides the $100,000, additional funds will be set aside for decentralized application projects that meet crucial metrics, such as gaining a high volume of users, brilliant and innovative projects, and those that demonstrate high potential for promoting ecosystem growth. 

The Ankr Web3 development hub continues to promote interoperability within the Web3 industry by enabling connections up to +46 blockchains. Although the Mainnet is yet to be released, the industry is already excited about the possibilities of an AI and blockchain blend and its impact on the efficiency, scalability, and security of Web3 applications. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

