Shiba Inu (SHIB), the well-known Memecoin, is gradually capturing some space in the DeFi (decentralized finance) industry with a transforming investment of $12 million from major crypto-VCs investors. The investment, conducted by corporations like Animoca Brands and Big Brain Holdings, signifies the dawn of the age for the SHIB project as it fraternizes the development of its new layer-three blockchain and introduces a utility and governance token named TREAT.

Lifting up SHIB Ecosystem through TREAT Token

Shiba Inu has kept a strategic move to elaborate on its ecosystem which has seen heavyweight VCs investors pour in to fuel the development of its layer-three blockchain. This project is actually intended for SHIB as a potential force in DeFi, adopting uniquely novel technologies and productive partnerships so that the project can grow in scalability. Through introducing the TREAT token as an indispensable utility and governance foundation of the new blockchain, the current SHIB blockchain structure is going through a transformation – moving to a status where its functionality and governance are becoming more efficient.

SHIB development squad, under “Shytoshi Kusama”, expressed the positive outlook on the project’s change and how it can affect the community in general. These matters had not previously been mentioned and they were now emphasized. They showed the strategic purpose of the VC investments, which are connected to a wider set of partners and resources these funds open up for Shiba Inu and its fans, known as the Shib Army.

Development of the TREAT blockchain and subsequent technology innovations.

The TREAT blockchain represents the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s next evolutionary step, taking to a higher degree what Shibarium- a Layer- two scalability solution built on Ethereum blockchain – has created. Shibarium, together with its native token BONE, was released in July 2021, but this is not the end of its development story. In fact, it has been rapidly growing and has recently implemented version 2 of the blockchain named TREAT.

One distinguished point of TREAT blockchain involves utilizing Fully Homomorphic Encryption technology (FHE) to ensure privacy and security on the platform. The Central Module, which has been adopted by industry giants like IBM, allows for secure data utilization without decryption and so this results in a privacy type 2 within the SHIB network as well as fostering a zero-trust environment within the network.

The Road Ahead: Use of Layer-3 Technology for rapid SHIB’s development and expansion

Ahead, incorporation of layer-three technology into the SHIB ecosystem gives inspiration for scalability, private and extensive solution. The TREAT blockchain is not only a platform for catering to the existing community’s needs but anticipates the shift in the landscape of decentralized finance.

Supported by top VCs like Mechanism Capital and Spirit Dao, Shiba Inu now has the perfect foundation to leverage its funding and bring about innovation and the growth of its ecosystem. The endorsement of such strategic partners unveils the fact that they have faith in SHIB’s vision and they want it to set the standards for meme cryptocurrency in the broader crypto domain.

Shiba Inu’s remarkable transformation journey into blockchain’s DeFi and innovations is moving forward as the launch of the TREAT blockchain and its utility and governance token is realized. A big financial contribution of 12 million is a sign that the game is just beginning and there will be a further convergence between meme culture and serious blockchain development. Shiba Inu progress undoubtedly creates a great chance both for the Shiba community and for the DeFi world in general.