Regulated Liability Network explores CBDC on proof-of-concept

The digital realm of finance is rife with disruptions, and the latest entrant set to redefine the landscape is the Regulated Liability Network (RLN). With the completion of its United Kingdom-centric discovery phase, the RLN is zeroing in on the potent potential of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Let’s dive into the ambitious paths charted by this forerunner.

Sizing Up the Ambitions of RLN

Embedded deeply in the UK’s financial fabric, RLN is more than just a fleeting concept. It is the epicenter of a regulated financial marketplace infrastructure that boasts collaborations from global financial juggernauts. Its backing by UK Finance further solidifies its place in the monetary echelons.

But what really piqued the interest of many was RLN’s ardent focus on a consumer domestic payment angle after a meticulous analysis of three use cases. While many might question why securities settlement or even wholesale cross-border payment didn’t make the cut, it boils down to feasibility.

The realm of cross-border payments, as engaging as it might seem, is plagued with intricate intricacies, from multiple jurisdictions to fluctuating regulatory mandates. A quagmire of challenges, if you ask me.

Similarly, the securities settlement terrain didn’t seem ripe for immediate exploration, courtesy of the multifaceted nonbank parties it encompasses and its tangled regulatory web. So, the spotlight naturally shifted to domestic payments.

Anatomy of RLN’s CBDC Strategy

By merging the prowess of the upgraded commercial bank currency with the retail CBDC, the RLN strives to craft an unparalleled financial framework. The perks? An unprecedented cohesion between the CBDCs and commercial bank money, ensuring that the currency retains its distinct identity.

But it doesn’t just end there. The RLN could be the silver bullet to combat the persistent menace of authorized push payment frauds. Such fraudulent transactions have been the bane of many, but with RLN’s architecture, there’s a promise of giving power back to the consumers, especially when goods fall through the cracks and remain undelivered. The cherry on top? Quicker settlement times that would ensure fluidity like never before.

One cannot discuss the RLN without touching upon its planned usage of a native settlement token. This proposition allows for the seamless melding of tokenized regulated money with digital assets, all under a singular ledger. Now, if you’re under the impression that the liabilities (money) would be a claim on the RLN, think again. The claim would invariably be on the issuer.

Global Alignments and Future Prospects

When you peel the layers off RLN’s envisioned architecture, you find a stark resemblance to multiple globally recognized models. Be it the unified ledger proposed by the pillars of the global economy like the Bank of International Settlements or the International Monetary Fund’s trusted single ledger, RLN’s philosophy is in tandem with these giants. Not to forget, there are also shades of the Swiss National Bank’s pilot and the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey’s digital currency blueprint.

In conclusion, while many might term RLN’s decision to zero in on a retail CBDC as mere serendipity, there’s method to this madness. The landscape of digital currencies is constantly evolving, and only time will reveal if RLN’s strategy will emerge as a beacon or merely fade as a fleeting spark in the vast financial cosmos. One thing’s for sure, they’ve got our undivided attention.

