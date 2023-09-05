Bitcoin price plummets some more: What’s behind today’s dip?

Description The cryptocurrency landscape can be as treacherous as it is lucrative. One moment you’re riding a bullish wave, and the next, you’re caught in a bear trap. Recently, Bitcoin, the granddaddy of all digital coins, took another nosedive. But what’s driving this recent price drop? Contents hide 1 Shadows of Previous Market Cycles 2 The … Read more

The cryptocurrency landscape can be as treacherous as it is lucrative. One moment you’re riding a bullish wave, and the next, you’re caught in a bear trap. Recently, Bitcoin, the granddaddy of all digital coins, took another nosedive. But what’s driving this recent price drop?

Shadows of Previous Market Cycles

Comparing historical data can offer some clues. Analysts have observed that the current market trends resemble the pre-bull market cycle of 2015-2017.

Just when everyone believed Bitcoin was making a comeback, thanks to Grayscale’s legal victory over the SEC, hopes were dashed. The gains, which came off as a promising upward trajectory, disintegrated rapidly as September’s decline persisted.

2023 didn’t start well either. Those betting against Bitcoin had a field day. Bulls, however, experienced a rude awakening on August 17. A dramatic flash crash, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the May 2022 Terra Luna meltdown, wiped out over $213.5 million of long positions in a single day.

Post that fiasco, the cryptosphere has witnessed a steady outflow of capital from typically sturdy assets like Bitcoin and its distant cousin, Ethereum. These aren’t insignificant amounts we’re talking about. We’re seeing daily losses to the tune of $6 billion on average since the onset of the year.

The Bears Take the Wheel

One could argue that the enthusiasm for Bitcoin derivatives has dwindled considerably. With open interest diminishing, some experts are grimly predicting a slide to a $22,000 Bitcoin value in the foreseeable future.

When long positions are liquidated, and there’s a lack of buy-in from trading volume, it spells trouble for Bitcoin’s price, and that’s what’s been happening. Trading volumes for Bitcoin have receded to levels last seen in early 2021, plummeting by a staggering 98%.

The Fear & Greed Index, an indicator that measures investor sentiments, has been leaning heavily towards fear over the last month. From a balanced stance, the needle has swung, highlighting increased anxiety in the market.

Regulation: Blessing or Curse?

The long-term vision, at least from institutional investors, doesn’t seem to have been altered significantly by the short-term uncertainties in the market. Amid an increasingly challenging regulatory environment in the U.S., major institutions are gunning for Bitcoin-centric financial instruments that might reignite a bullish trend. Presently, as many as nine heavyweight investment firms have their ETF applications awaiting the SEC’s nod.

Yet, the urgency doesn’t seem to be reciprocated. Bitwise has pulled back its ETF applications for Bitcoin and Ether. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the SEC isn’t in any rush to approve Bitcoin ETFs. Take BlackRock’s application, for instance. The decision may be on hold until 2024, and such postponements can put a damper on investor sentiment, further destabilizing the market.

As if on cue, whispers of BlackRock manipulating Bitcoin prices in anticipation of its ETF launch have begun circulating. Yet, it’s essential to approach such claims with skepticism. For a behemoth like BlackRock, a plummeting Bitcoin value poses more challenges than benefits.

External Factors Weighing In

There’s a broader picture to consider too. Macroeconomic events, like the recent decision by China to legalize virtual assets and OKX exchange’s potential acquisition of a Hong Kong-based virtual asset service provider license, still couldn’t prevent Bitcoin’s decline.

Lastly, remarks from influential figures matter. When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at the continuation of aggressive interest rate policies during his Jackson Hole, Wyoming speech, it suggested a longer timeline to combat inflation. Such decisions, no doubt, ripple into the crypto domain.

In closing, Bitcoin’s journey has always been tumultuous. And while Pantera Capital optimistically projects a value of $148,000 by July 2025, the road there will undoubtedly be riddled with challenges. As always, it’s a waiting game.

