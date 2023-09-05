Build Wealth In Alternative Investments: Join Morgan Creek, Grayscale, Vodafone, Bitget And More at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov. 14 in New York City

Description DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2023: — Benzinga, the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, is excited to announce a robust lineup of speakers that includes the world’s top investors, founders and entrepreneurs for its annual Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov. 14 in New York City. This must-attend event promises to be the largest gathering … Read more

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2023: — Benzinga, the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, is excited to announce a robust lineup of speakers that includes the world’s top investors, founders and entrepreneurs for its annual Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov. 14 in New York City.

This must-attend event promises to be the largest gathering of digital asset companies and institutional investors, offering a year’s worth of networking opportunities in one day. Forge partnerships and build winning investment strategies. This event is where global power players, Wall Street money managers and blockchain visionaries meet and manifest a dynamic, future-forward Web3 marketplace.

The Future Of Digital Assets conference will be preceded by the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Nov. 13. Both events will be held at Convene at 225 Liberty St. in Manhattan.

“We’re gearing up for a monumental event this November. The lineup is unmatched, and we will truly be charting the course for how Wall Street and digital assets work with and against each other,” says Luke Jacobi, president of Benzinga.

Benzinga’s impressive roster of speakers continues to grow daily. Some highlights include:

Brett Harrison, Founder, CEO, Architect

Luca Netz, CEO, Pudgy Penguins

Caitlin Long, Founder, CEO, Custodia Bank

Mark Yusko, CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital Management

Keith Grossman, President of Enterprise, MoonPay

Gracy Chen, Managing Director, Bitget

David Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Vodafone

Brooke Stoddard, VP, Client Team, Grayscale Investments

Alex Salnikov, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer, Rarible

Abhishek Saxena, Investment Principal, Polygon Ventures

Bobby Zagotta, CEO, Bitstamp USA, Global Commercial Officer, Bitstamp USA

To see the full agenda with speakers, go here.

Early bird registration is live NOW! Don’t miss your chance to save money and join us for this unparalleled opportunity to network, learn and discover the future of digital assets. Register here.

For more information, visit the Future of Digital Assets event page.

