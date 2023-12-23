Key takeaways from Kaiko’s latest research report

Kaiko’s recent research has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride through the cryptosphere. In a year marked by unpredictability and seismic shifts, Kaiko’s more than 800 charts have provided a detailed roadmap of the digital currency landscape. From Bitcoin’s unexpected rallies to the fluctuating fortunes of Binance, their 2023 report is a treasure trove for anyone looking to understand the complex world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s Triumphant Year

Let’s kick things off with Bitcoin. This digital juggernaut didn’t just perform well this year; it soared, leaving traditional assets in its dust. Kaiko’s breakdown reveals a year for Bitcoin that was a three-act drama: a spirited start, a mid-year lull, and an electrifying end-of-year rally. The catalyst? The buzz around a potential spot Bitcoin ETF. This excitement, fuelled by both speculation and a now-infamous erroneous tweet, saw Bitcoin’s value shoot from $28k to almost $45k. Talk about a tweet having more power than a celebrity endorsement!

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s stock skyrocketed, not due to the crypto craze, but thanks to the AI hype. It’s a tech world, and we’re just living in it.

Binance’s Year of Ups and Downs

Onto Binance, the behemoth of crypto exchanges. They started 2023 sitting pretty atop the crypto world, clutching nearly 70% of the market share. But as they say, what goes up must come down. The introduction of zero-fee trading pairs, a move as strategic as it was controversial, initially bolstered their volumes. However, the end of these promotions led to a market share plummet – a staggering 50% drop. Talk about falling from grace!

Their legal woes didn’t help either. Binance found itself in hot water with the CFTC and the SEC over allegations that would make for a gripping legal drama. Despite a hefty $4 billion fine and ongoing battles, the crypto community seemed to shrug off these setbacks, treating the settlement news as a positive sign. It seems in the crypto world, even bad news is good news if you squint hard enough.

As we dive deeper into Kaiko’s report, the complexities of the crypto market become apparent. The infamous ‘Alameda Gap’ persists, a stark reminder of the FTX collapse’s long-lasting impact. Market depth and liquidity have become the new buzzwords, with a glaring 50% dip since the FTX saga. It’s like a game of musical chairs, but the music has stopped, and there are far fewer chairs than we thought.

Kaiko’s analysis also highlights an interesting trend: Bitcoin’s decoupling from traditional assets. Once seen as the digital equivalent of gold, Bitcoin is now dancing to its own tune, breaking away from its correlation with macroeconomic factors and equities. This shift could be a game-changer, marking Bitcoin’s coming of age as a distinct asset class.

But it’s not all about Bitcoin. Solana, despite the FTX fallout, has emerged like a phoenix from the ashes. Its performance, especially against Ethereum, is a testament to the unpredictable nature of the crypto markets. And then there’s the rollercoaster of stablecoin depeggings, a term that’s as controversial as it is misunderstood.

In the shadow of FTX’s collapse, its tokens have surprisingly rallied, a twist that could reshape bankruptcy proceedings and offer a glimmer of hope to claim holders. On the other side, Curve Finance’s trust issues and the liquidity crisis surrounding stETH paint a picture of a market still finding its footing amid the chaotic dance of innovation and regulation.

Kaiko’s report is more than just a collection of charts and data; it’s a narrative of resilience, innovation, and the sheer unpredictability of the crypto world. As we stand at the threshold of a new year, these insights not only shed light on the past but also offer a glimpse into the future of this ever-evolving digital frontier.