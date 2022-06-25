Ripple price analysis: XRP price consolidates below $0.36, but bulls are optimistic

Ripple price analysis shows XRP prices have been trading around the $0.36 mark after the bulls were unable to push prices higher above the previous resistance level of $0.37.The lack of buying pressure has seen the XRP price drop back below the $0.36 level, but support is still present at the $0.35 level. The current market conditions suggest that the bears are in control of the Ripple market, but the bulls are still hopeful that a breakout above the $0.37 level will occur.

XRP/USD 1-day price analysis: Bears likely to be exhausted

Ripple price analysis indicates the bears have been in control of the market over the last 24 hours. The trading volume for XRP over the last 24 hours has been $1.2 billion, which is higher than the 30-day average of $0.94 billion. The market capitalization for XRP is currently $17.5 billion, which is also higher than the 30-day average of $13.6 billion.XRP is currently ranked at position 6 in the overall market as it dominates 1.85 percent of the total market.

The technical indicators are currently showing mixed signals for XRP. The RSI is currently at 34, which indicates that the bears are in control of the market momentum. However, the MACD is currently in bullish territory and is rising, which suggests that the bulls may take control of the market in the near future.

Ripple price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The moving averages lines are currently indicating a bearish trend for XRP. The 50-day MA is currently at $0.35, and the 200-day MA is at $0.32.The current market conditions suggest that the bears are in control of the Ripple market, but they may be exhausted in the near future. If this happens, it is likely that the XRP price will rise.

The Rippe price analysis for the 4-hour chart indicates that XRP/USD bulls have been unable to push prices higher above the previous resistance level of $0.37.The bulls have been pushing for a breakout above the $0.37 level since the beginning of the month, but they have been unsuccessful so far. The current market conditions suggest that the bears are in control of the market, but the bulls are still hopeful that a breakout will occur.

The recent market dynamics witnessed by Ripple are not in favor of the bulls as the price is consolidating below $0.36.The current market conditions suggest that a breakout above the $0.37 level is unlikely in the short term. However, if the bulls are able to push prices above this level, it is likely that the XRP price will continue to rise.

Ripple price analysis: 4-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Most of the technical indicators are suggesting a bearish trend for XRP. The RSI is currently at 36, which indicates that the bears are in control of the market momentum. However, the MACD is currently in bullish territory and is rising, which suggests that the bulls may take control of the market in the near future.

The 50-day MA is currently at $0.35, and the 200-day MA is at $0.32.The current market conditions suggest that a breakout to the upside is unlikely in the near future. However, if the bulls are able to push prices above the $0.37 level, it is likely that the XRP price will continue to rise.

Ripple price analysis conclusion

Ripple price analysis indicates the bears are currently in control of the market. However, the bulls are still optimistic that a breakout will occur. The next level of resistance is at $0.37, and if the bulls can push prices above this level, it is likely that the XRP price will continue to rise. However, if the bears are able to push prices below the $0.35 level, it is likely that a further decline will occur.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.