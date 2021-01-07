TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple says its token can serve as bridge between CBDCs

XRP price has rebounded

Ripple, in one of its recent publications, has said that its native token, XRP, can serve as a bridge between stablecoins issued by banks.

In the report, the crypto firm identified that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) would play an immense role in changing the financial system worldwide.

The firm also noted that this year would be a massive year for the integration of CBDCs highlighting the impending launch of Chinese Digital Yuan. According to the crypto company, the global pandemic and the increased need for a cashless payment system has driven the developments made in recent times in the field.

Ripple, through its article, highlighted that the central banks that are currently working on a CBDC project must at the same time look out for the interoperability of those digital assets. And this depends greatly on the availability of neutral bridges that would optimize the assets for speed, scalability, and cost.

The firm believes that this would free up capital and allow for the transfer of values between such national digital currencies. Which is where XRP comes in as an ideal instrument that would bridge two different currencies quickly and efficiently.

Ripple’s XRP price rebounds

Since the tail end of last year, Ripple’s XRP has wobbled immensely with the crypto asset dropping from high as over $0.60 to around $0.20.

The crypto asset had suffered massively from the impending litigation filed against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that alleges that XRP is not a token.

However, recently, the value of the crypto coin has rebounded as it has gained from the bull run the industry has been on.

XRP has gained up to 37% back in its price in the first week of this year. The price of the asset has also moved up to $0.30 which is the highest the price of the asset has been since it began declining last year.