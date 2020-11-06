Ripple purchases $46 million XRP.

The companies' recent report for its third quarter displayed how their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) had $81 million.

Previously, they had ODL sales worth $33 million. The Average Daily Volume increased and is up by 106% which is leading to an XRP total sum of $37 billion.

The organization had purchased XRP to undo the threat of having an oversupply of XRP, which could lead to poor price performance from its Line of Credit service. For the 2nd quarter, The organization released its new idea entitled ‘Line of Credit’ allowing ODL clients to purchase XRP directly from the organization.

The point of the new invention is to enable more XRP purchases across the globe. The organization can allow the customer to use credit to get capital straight away that will benefit their business.

ODL customers have praised Ripple for their new product. Customers are able to grab extra capital to invest in their business and expand.

The payment service called xRapid works with XRP to join two currencies. The method is a tremendous positive over the legacy pay method as customers can use their ideal currency.

What makes it unique is that payments do not depend on the accounts having the full money necessary to make their investments. The credit tool empowers customers by giving them more freedom to make money moves.