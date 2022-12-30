logo
Reviewed: Trump NFTs trading stats and why is it not surprising?

Trump NFTs have been the most talked about digital collectibles across that market sector for a while. This is a result of the hype that followed the Donald Trump-owned digital collectibles launch. Aside from Twitter and other social media, the digital arts were also discussed across various TV stations in the US. However, that hype that hit as high as the sky has faded significantly owing to the disastrous performance of the digital arts.

The daily sales of the NFTs have declined

According to records, the Trump NFTs have seen their daily sales touch close to $59,000. In the data published by CryptoSlam, the sales had declined by more than 90% from the previous sky-high price of $3.5 million on December 17. In addition to the drastic drop, records still show that the cost of the NFT continues to drop drastically. However, records also show that the sale of the NFT is currently challenging for the top spot in the market.

In the CryptoSlam data, the NFT is ranked in the top 70 positions in terms of NFTs, with the best sales taking up above $40,000 in the last 24 hours. Concerning that, the highest-grossing NFT project is the Bored Ape Yacht Club which grossed more than $2 million in the same duration.

Trump NFTs garnered massive hype at the launch

The premium on the Trump NFTs is also being threatened, with records showing that the primary sale saw each piece go for $99 amid the market wave it made. During the period, the NFT saw a massive rise, with the lowest-ranking NFT coming in at more than $900 on December 17. However, the floor price of the NFT has now taken a beat to stay around $150. Meanwhile, some NFTs are sold for as low as $131 per piece.

The NFTs initially launched on Polygon, with each of the over 40,000 Trump NFTs listed showcasing the former president in different professions. There was also a promotion at the period, with each bought piece earning the buyer a raffle ticket which would see a draw take place with the eventual prize a meeting with the former president. After the launch, there was a lot of criticism, with most of the market claiming it was a means to source funds for Trump, while others criticized the limited NFTs released to the public. The negative remarks had nothing on the hype as the price shot up before it eventually rested.

