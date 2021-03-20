TL;DR Breakdown:

Musicians around the world are beginning to dabble into non-fungible tokens.

The non-fungible token (NFT) frenzy is getting stronger as more people are continually joining the trend. Besides, digital artists, musicians are another set of people who are increasingly jumping into the NFT market. Rico Nasty, an American female rapper, formally known as Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, has become the latest artist in the United States, looking to issue digital artworks from her music as non-fungible tokens.

Rico Nasty joins the NFT trend

Rico Nasty wants to collaborate with Don Allen III, the video creator of her “OHFR?” music, to trade the artworks from the music video as non-fungible tokens. She made this known on Friday, saying that whoever buys OHFR? NFTs will get to boast ownership of the clip, according to the report by Uproxx. Additionally, the buyer of the NFTs will receive the physical hammer used in the music video, which will be signed by Rico Nasty.

As reported, the OHFR? NFTs will be listed on the SuperRare by March 22 at 9 am EST.

It’s obvious that the concept of NFTs has unlocked a whole new opportunity for digital artists, musicians, etc., to generate more income from their digital content. Rico Nasty, meanwhile, is not the first musician participating in the non-fungible token industry. A Canadian musician named Grimes is reportedly the first music artist to join the NFT bandwagon. Grimes realized about raking in $6 million from his NFT within a single day.

The music industry is embracing NFT

On March 11, one of the crypto-friendly musicians, Lil Pump, announced a partnership with Sweet to launch his inaugural NFT collections. One of the collections dubbed Esskeetit NFT will enable Lil Pump fans to digitally own a piece of his personal multi-million dollar jewelry collection, as Cryptopolitan reported.