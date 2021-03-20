TL;DR Breakdown:

Flare is considering adding Cardano to its network as an F-asset, following a poll result.

Popular altcoins like Litecoin and Cardano are already supported on the Flare network.

The Market value of Cardano (ADA), the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been on the rise since this year. Besides the promising properties of the Cardano blockchain, It’s not surprising why the cryptocurrency has continued to explode in adoption, market price, and industry support.

A recent poll on Twitter suggests that Cardano cryptocurrency might be added to Flare Network soon.

Over 80% of users want ADA on the Flare Network

Flare open a Twitter poll (scheduled to end in the next five days) on whether to add the Cardano cryptocurrency to its list of F-assets. So far, more than 11,000 people have responded to the poll. The majority of the respondents (over 82 percent) voted that the cryptocurrency should be included on the Flare Network. Hence, Cardano is more likely to be supported on the Flare blockchain.

Flare is a blockchain network that integrates the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), essentially helping to scale smart contract networks. Already, the number of popularly-traded cryptocurrencies like Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) has been added to the network. The meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, increased by over 50 percent after it was added to the network.

Cardano on Coinbase

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency has been seeing more support in the industry in the past few weeks. On Friday, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, listed on ADA on its platform. The price of ADA increased notably following the Coinbase announcement. During press time, ADA was trading at $1.28 on Coinmarketcap, with a market cap of over $40 billion.