Sweet, a popular Non-Fungible (NFT) platform for consumer and entertainment brands, has announced the launch of music star Lil Pump’s inaugural NFT collection. Lil Pump, who has previously said he would launch a fan token, has made good on his promise. The music star partnered Sweet to dive into the world of NFTs in his distinctive style.

According to Sweet, the music star NFT collection will feature three unique collectibles, including the “Esskeetit Diamond VVS” NFT. The Esskeetit NFT is an uber-rare collectible that allows fans and collectors to own a piece of Lil Pump’s personal multi-million dollar jewelry collection in the digital world. The NFT will also feature a 500-piece giveaway to fans and an affordable and exclusive collectible card with a limited 2,000 piece inventory.

The NFT, per a release by Sweet, was exclusively designed to serve his loyal fanbase. The “Esskeetit Card” and the “Lil Pump Artist Card V1” can be acquired by fans through Lil Pump’s Instagram bio link. The complete, exhaustive worldwide inventory, with each retailing for $10,000, can also be purchased securely on a first-come-first-served basis with BTC, ETH, BCH, or credit card.

“This is the future. Now you can live like me and own a rare NFT collectible of one of my favorite chains,” said Lil Pump. “There are only five in the world, and for lucky fans, there are 500 free pieces and 2,000 at $9.99 Esskeetit!”

Music Star Lil Pump and cryptocurrencies

Lil Pump also has a pending promise to his fan. He previously revealed that he would float his cryptocurrency (Pumpcoin crypto).

The music star’s Pumpcoin crypto would be launched in collaboration with Fyooz, a company that helps celebrities securitize their status. They do these by peddling the coins after popular creators and influencers.

Upon the launch of Lil Pump’s Pumpcoin, it would be made available in regions outside the U.S.