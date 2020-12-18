TL;DR Breakdown

Music star, Lil Pomp set to launch Pumpcoin crypto

Other celebrities join crypto bandwagon

Popular American songwriter, singer, and rapper Gazzy Garcia, known professionally as Lil Pump, is set to float his cryptocurrency (Pumpcoin Crypto). The rapper is famous as a member of the SoundCloud rap scene, hit tracks Gucci Gang, and for shilling for Donald Trump.

The music star’s Pumpcoin crypto would be launched in collaboration with Fyooz, a company that helps celebrities securitize their status. They do these by peddling the coins after popular creators and influencers.

After launch, Pumpcoin crypto would help fans interact directly with Lil Pomp and engage with the rapper directly in several other ways. However, how the process would work has not been made public.

However, Fyooz stated that the Pumpcoin crypto would be released later today. They noted that it would be like Cameo, but it would be better. Cameo is an American video-sharing website that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans.

Also, pumpcoin crypto after launch would only be available in regions outside the US. The company also helped Lil Yachty, another rapper, sell $400,000 YachtyCoin through an Initial Coin Offering.

Yatchy has gone from there to partner with the Winklevoss twins’ digital art marketplace. They also partnered with Nifty Gateway to release a one-of-one NFT modeled after the PumpCoin.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens, which are collectable blockchain-based assets.

Pumpcoin crypto, Lil Pomp second crypto project

Pumpoin crypto is not Lil Pomp’s first venture into the crypto industry. He owns an online store which started accepting crypto payment.

The music star became popular after his Gucci Gang single made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Afterward, he put out an album titled Harverd Dropout, which made it the top ten.

He became a trending artist again after supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. He was invited to speak for a few minutes at the president’s campaign before the election.

Apart from him, other celebrities are begging to join the crypto bandwagon. Megan Thee Stallion converted over $1 million in Bitcoin recently, and Maisie Williams, a Game of Thrones actor, recently announced she was also investing in Bitcoin.