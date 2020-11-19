Bitcoin attains celebrity status from Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who on HBO played Arya Stark.

Miss. Williams purchased some Bitcoin after asking her 2 Million Twitter followers if she should take the plunge.

On the Twitter pole, 900,000 fans voted who may or may not have been crypto buyers themselves.

On the Twitter pole, 900,000 fans voted who may or may not have been crypto buyers themselves. The pole was not steering her towards the crypto because 53.4% of the people who voted said she should not buy Bitcoin.



The close tie in the vote and the post’s prominent comments must have swayed her to take the plunge because she did. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, commented on the actors’ Twitter post, encouraging her to use crypto using the Game of Thrones references. She responded by asking how his competitor’s project, the ‘Blue Origin’ was doing.

The Blue Origin is by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, SpaceX’s competitor.



Another prominent figure, the CEO of Galaxy Digital and mighty digital coin purchaser, Mike Novogratz, went into grave detail about Bitcoin’s benefits. The CEO exclaimed how he bought BTC when it was worth $15,800, and it is going up and up.



Mr. Novogratz explained how now was an excellent time to purchase Bitcoin because there is very little supply but a lot of demand, pushing the price up. With such big names steering her towards Bitcoin, it is no surprise that she dived in.